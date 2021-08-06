Derrick Henry Doing Double Duty During Camp

The two-time NFL rushing champion serves as a de facto coach until it is time for his physical activity to increase.

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry’s participation has been limited through the first week-plus of Tennessee Titans training camp. His engagement has not.

Coaches are mindful of the physical toll two seasons as the NFL’s leader in rushes and rushing yards might have taken on him, which is why much of his activity thus far has been limited to individual drills and work on the side with an assistant coach or a trainer.

That does not mean he has not been put to work. The Titans have found other ways to make sure Henry is a part of the daily training sessions.

“We’ve kind of started calling him ‘Coach’ now because he is back there with a script, and he’s calling out all the plays and he’s helping me substitute the guys in,” running backs coach Tony Dews said Friday. “So, that keeps him involved with practice. And then it’s my little sneaky way to help him continue to grow in the offense because now he’s calling out formations.

“… It keeps him involved. It keeps him watching and seeing what’s happening, and he can coach those guys when they come off the field as well.”

Henry is not the only member of the Titans whose activity during the early days of camp has been closely monitored and moderated. The same was true for wide receiver Julio Jones before he was injured earlier in the week as well as players such as tackles Taylor Lewan and Ty Sambrailo, who had injuries cut short their 2020 seasons.

Henry’s absence from many drills has given players such as second-year running back Darrynton Evans, veteran backups Brian Hill and Jeremy McNichols and a rookie such as Mekhi Sargent more opportunity to show what they can do. It also has given the two-time rushing champion a fresh perspective on things.

“I think he has handled it,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “He is staying in shape. Working hard. We ask everybody that may not be in practice, that may have a different plan, to work just as hard, if not harder than the guys that are out there. I think that is a respect thing. If I was a player and looked over and saw a guy with flip flops on, I probably wouldn’t react too favorably.”

Henry has 681 rushing attempts over the past two regular seasons, which is 129 more than any other player. Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook is next with 562.

Henry has added another 101 rushes over the last two postseasons. That is a total of 782 rushes, which is more than every running back other than Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott has over the past three regular seasons combined.

Once again, Henry will be the centerpiece of the Tennessee offense. Eventually, therefore, teammates and coaches will look to him to carry the load, not a practice script.

“When he gets back out there and we get going with him, we will see where he is at,” Vrabel said. “And I know that he will be ready to go when we need him.”

He might even have some new insight about how to do his job.