The Extra Point: Trevon Diggs' Stock Only Keeps Rising With 10th Interception

Not everyone may be sold on the former Alabama standout being a shutdown cornerback yet, but it's hard to argue with the results.

He had a really good week.

Actually, it would be more accurate to say that he had another one.

Sunday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs notched his league-leading 10th interception of the season to help key a 21-6 victory at the NFC East Division rival New York Giants.

It's the most by any Cowboys player since Everson Walls' franchise-record 11 in 1981, and he's just one of two NFL players since 2010 with double-digit interceptions in a season (Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had 10 last year).

It's forcing the former Alabama standout, who was moved from wide receiver to cornerback by Nick Saban, to rethink some things.

"I've got to set new goals now," Diggs told reporters after the game. "I'm going to set another one and see if I can accomplish that. But as long as I do what I do on the field, come to the game, come to work, come ready to play, the sky's the limit."

On Monday, the NFL announced the final results of fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl. Diggs finished first among cornerbacks and fifth overall behind

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa, Kansas City tight end Tavis Kelce, and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcyk.

Diggs is in the running to be an All-Pro, of not NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He's even the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week.

"You're seeing a young man really coming into his own," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said about Diggs. "He's obviously having a great season, but he's done it since he arrived in Dallas. I think when everybody asks about that moment that you have when you see a great player kind of come into his own, it's that last training camp practice of his rookie year. … That was four interceptions in a final training camp practice. It's kind of been that way since. This guy does it every day and he's playing at a really high level with great confidence right now."

The Dallas defense has four takeaways in three straight games, something that hasn't been done by an NFL team since the 2007 Detroit Lions, and leads the NFL with 23 interceptions.

Moreover, with linebacker Micah Parsons tallying 12 sacks, the Cowboys are just the sixth NFL team since 1990 to have both a player with at least 10 interceptions and a player with at least 10 sacks, joining the 2007 Chargers, 2005 Jets, 2011 Buccaneers, 2001 Browns and 1990 Bears.

“We’re the best defense for sure,” Diggs said.

Maybe the most remarkable aspect of Diggs ascension is how quickly its happened. It's only his second year in the NFL after being a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, No. 51 overall.

However, not everyone is sold on the idea of him being a shut-down corner. Mike Fisher of SI Cowboys took the Pro Football Focus (PFF) to task on Monday for rating him No. 89 out of 117 eligible players at his position.

Apparently, the grading system that weighs heavily against quarterbacks for having interceptions doesn't do the opposite for defensive players for successful pickoffs.

One can also count the Cowboys in not agreeing with that assessment.

"A true competitor," Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. "Don’t confuse that quiet demeanor. This is a true wolf in sheep’s clothing. This guy is a rare competitor.”

