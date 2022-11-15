Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 10: Levi Wallace Leads the Crimson Tide Products

Skip to main content
© Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 10 of the NFL season.

1. Levi Wallace

Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace hauled in the game-sealing interception against the Saints. Wallace thrived in his first game (five tackles and two pass-breakups) without All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who will miss multiple weeks recovering from an appendectomy.

2. Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 25-of-32 attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Miami's dominant 39-17 win against the Browns continues Tagovailoa's undefeated season when he starts and finishes a game. The heroic 2018 CFP National Champion was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week (top three quarterbacks) for the third game in a row.

3. Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II allowed just one catch against the Tennessee Titans. In his last four games "PS2" has given up just four catches for 18 yards, he is beyond elite.

4. Rashaan Evans

Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans led Atlanta in tackles for the fourth time this season with 10, including two for loss. This is the sixth game that the offseason free agent has finished with double-digit tackles and currently has the third-most tackles in the NFL.

5. Brian Robinson Jr.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson helped lead Washington to give the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season on Monday night with 86 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Other notable performances

  • Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris recorded nine tackles and a pass-breakup against the New York Giants. The third round pick has quickly become a force for the Houston defense.
  • Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for a season-high 99 yards on 20 carries in a 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones recorded 53 receiving yards, including a 31-yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday morning. The NFL legend was the first player to score a touchdown in the league's inaugural game in Germany.
  • Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led Miami in receiving yards with 66.
  • Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauled in six-of-eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Monday night injury updates

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left the game against the Titans early after suffering an ankle injury. The MRI showed that it was minor, but his return timetable is unknown at this time, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

