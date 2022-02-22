Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 NFL Combine; How to Watch
After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the NFL combine is back, with 324 athletes ready to descend on Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
That includes 11 former Alabama football players, who will be returning to where the Crimson Tide lost the National Championship Game on January 10.
Not all will be running drills, in fact many may opt out (die to injuries or simply prefer to be tested on Alabama's pro day .
Here's everything you need to know:
How to Watch the 2022 NFL Combine
Here's the listing for the NFL Network, while ESPN is also planning to have extensive coverage:
• Thursday, March 3: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends, 6 p.m. CT (coverage begins at 3 p.m.)
• Friday, March 4: Running backs, offensive linemen, special teams, 6 p.m. (3 p.m.)
• Saturday, March 5: Defensive linemen, linebackers, 6 p.m. (3 p.m.)
• Sunday, March 6: Defensive backs, 1 p.m., (10 a.m.)
Crimson Tide Players Invited to Combine
Christopher Allen, LB
Ht: 6-3
Wt: 242
DOB: 8/12
Baton Rouge, LA
Southern Lab School
Quick-hitter from NFL Draft Bible: Springy athlete who can win on an outside track and drop into space. Not refined as a pass rusher.
Latest position ranking by NFL Draft Bible: No. 7 (3-4 OB)
BamaCentral projects: Fifth round, fourth round with good combine/pro day showing.
Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB
Ht: 6-1
Wt: 192
Mobile, Ala.
St. Paul's
NFL Draft Bible has not evaluated him yet, however the former track standout is emerging as an under-the-radar cornerback prospect.
BamaCentral projects: Fourth round. However, the former track standout might really turn some heads with his speed and see his stock rise.
Slade Bolden, WR
Ht: 5-11
Wt: 194
West Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA
NFL Draft Bible has not completed its full evaluation of Bolden.
Latest position ranking by NFL Draft Bible: No. 16 (outside WR)
BamaCentral projects: He's tough to gauge. With a good showing in the combine/pro day maybe sixth round? Could also slide into free agency.
Christian Harris, LB
Ht: 6-1
Wt: 232
DOB: 1/16/01
Baton Rouge, LA
University Lab
Quick-hitter from NFL Draft Bible: Athletically gifted, modern-day linebacker. Lacks zone instincts and is not a reliable tackler.
Latest position ranking by NFL Draft Bible: No. 4 (OLB)
BamaCentral projects: He's exactly the kind of player teams will like at the combine because of his athleticism. Second round.
Joshua Jobe, DB
Ht: 6-1
Wt: 232
DOB: 1/16/01
Baton Rouge, LA
University Lab
Quick-hitter from NFL Draft Bible: Long-limbed zone corner and special teams contributor. Lacks man coverage skills and could be a safety in certain schemes.
Latest position ranking by NFL Draft Bible: No. 16 (CB)
BamaCentral projects: Jobe is coming off foot surgery, so don't be surprised if he doesn't do any testing. He needs to do well with the evaluations, though, to be selected before the third round.
Phidarian Mathis, DL
Ht: 6-3.7
Wt: 313
Hand: 10.38
Arm: 34.58
Wing: 83.48
DOB: 4/26/98
Wisner, LA
Neville
Quick-hitter from NFL Draft Bible: Experienced defensive tackle with above average size who plays with active hands and defends the zone running game well. Lacking athleticism and power rush ability limits him to a depth piece.
Latest position ranking by NFL Draft Bible: No. 5 (DT)
BamaCentral projects: Big, powerful, great motor and seems to be getting better with age. Second round.
John Metchie III, WR
Ht: 5-11.6
Wt: 195
DOB: 7/18
Highstown, N.J.
St. James School
Quick-hitter from NFL Draft Bible: Undersized three-level threat who has great concentration to catch everything.
Latest position ranking by NFL Draft Bible: No. 7 (outside WR)
BamaCentral projects: Is coming off knee injury. The medical examination will be the key to his combine appearance. If everything looks good should be a second-round pick.
Evan Neal, OL
Ht: 6-6.5
Wt: 360
DOB: 9/19/01
IMG Academy
Quick-hitter from NFL Draft Bible: Huge tackle with special athleticism for his size. Has to improve his technique and could be one of the best in the league at his position.
Latest position ranking by NFL Draft Bible: No. 1 (LT)
BamaCentral projects: Is looking more and more like the first-over selection unless the Jaguars trade down.
LaBryan Ray, DL
Ht: 6-4
Wt: 283
Hand: 08.78
Arm: 32.48
DOB: 12/5
Madison, AL
James Clemons
Quick-hitter from NFL Draft Bible: Versatile strong side defensive end who shows athleticism and violence when on the field. Ray has suffered from two significant lower body injuries and has been unable to stay healthy throughout his career.
Latest position ranking by NFL Draft Bible: No. 10 (DT)
BamaCentral projects: Considering his injury history, Ray needs a good combine to help offset the red flags raised by his inability to stay healthy.
Brian Robinson Jr., RB
Ht: 6-1.5
Wt: 226
Hand: 09.68
Arm: 32.18
Wing: 77.38
DOB: 3/22/99
Tuscaloosa, AL
Hillcrest
Quick-hitter from NFL Draft Bible: Power back with very good size who possesses below-average speed and is a good pass blocker. His lack of athleticism limits his ability to earn a high number of carries.
Latest position ranking by NFL Draft Bible: No. 13 (RB)
BamaCentral projects: Fourth round, especially since teams are so reluctant to use a high pick on a running back. At some point there will be a run of selections on his position (pun intended), and Robinson figures to be in the middle of it.
Jameson Williams, WR
Pos: WR
Ht: 6-2
Wt: 189
DOB: 3/26/01
Saint Louis, MO
Cardinal Ritter High School
Quick-hitter from NFL Draft Bible: Like former Bama receiver Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams has the explosiveness to match him, with a bigger frame.
Latest position ranking by NFL Draft Bible: No. 3 (outside WR)
BamaCentral projects: Despite knee injury in National Championship Game, should still be a low first-round pick. Ironically, the team to watch could be the Raiders, who need to replace Henry Ruggs III.
The Schedule
Quarterbacks, wideouts and tight ends
- Crimson Tide players: Slade Bolden, John Metchie III (knee), Jameson Williams (knee)
- Monday: Regisration, pre-exam, orientation, interviews
- Tuesday: General medical exam, potential special studies, interviews
- Wednesday: Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA Meeting
- Thursday: Measurements, bench press, on-field workout
- Friday: Departure
Offensive linemen, running backs, special teams
- Crimson Tide players: Evan Neal, Brian Robinson Jr.
- Tuesday: Regisration, pre-exam, orientation, interviews
- Wednesday: General medical exam, potential special studies, interviews
- Thursday: Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA Meeting
- Friday: Measurements, bench press, on-field workout
- Saturday: Departure
Defensive linemen, linebackers
- Crimson Tide players: Christopher Allen, Christian Harris, Phidarian Mathis, LaBryan Ray
- Wednesday: Regisration, pre-exam, orientation, interviews
- Thursday: General medical exam, potential special studies, interviews
- Friday: Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA Meeting
- Saturday: Measurements, bench press, on-field workout
- Sunday: Departure
Defensive backs
- Crimson Tide players: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Joshua Jobe
- Thursday: Regisration, pre-exam, orientation, interviews
- Friday: General medical exam, potential special studies, interviews
- Saturday: Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA Meeting
- Sunday: Measurements, bench press, on-field workout
- Monday: Departure
NFL Combine Drills, Explained
The 40
Best: 4.22 seconds, WR John Ross, 2017
What it is: Starting from a three-point stance, players sprint for 40 yards.
How it translates on the field: Jeff Foster, the director of the scouting combine, says that he had conversations with NFL evaluators about eliminating this drill for offensive linemen, since they rarely need to sprint 40 yards. But he learned that teams pay close attention to linemen’s 10-yard split times, which show how quickly they accelerate over a realistic distance. Likewise, he says, “A lot of teams look at how fast a receiver can get from 20 to 40 yards, and a running back from 10 yards to 20 yards.”
20-Yard Shuttle Run
Best: 3.73 seconds, WR Kevin Kasper, 2001
What it is: From a three-point stance midway between two lines 10 yards apart, a player runs five yards to his right, touches the ground, runs back, touches the other line and then sprints back to the starting point.
How it translates on the field: The shuttle is indicative of lateral speed and agility, making it a good test for evaluating receivers who depend on running convincing routes to gain separation from defenders.
Vertical Jump
Best: 46", DB Gerald Sensabaugh, 2005
What it is: Players stand flat-footed and then jump as high as they can, touching the highest flag they can reach.
How it translates on the field: “A test of explosive power,” Foster says, this measurement is pertinent for all positions, but it is most relevant for receivers and safeties, who routinely compete in the air for passes.
Bench Press
Best: 51 reps, DT Justin Ernest, 1999
What it is: Players bench-press a 225-pound barbell as many times as possible.
How it translates on the field: Foster admits that the traditional bench press is a better measure of endurance strength than pure strength, and the scouting combine is looking to replace it with position-specific tests that are safer and more accurate indicators of strength. Some ideas being considered: traditional pull-ups or using weighted balls with accelerometers inside that measure a player’s force when he throws it, which would be important for linemen in particular.
Broad Jump
Best: 12'3", CB Byron Jones, 2015
What it is: Player jumps forward off both feet, landing balanced.
How it translates on the field: Similar to the vertical jump, this is all about explosive power, but the broad jump accesses slightly different muscle groups, notably those around the ankles and hips. It acts, therefore, as a good measure of power for running backs.
Other NFL Combine Records
60-Yard Shuttle Run: Shelton Gibson (2017), 10.81 seconds
Three-Cone Drill – Jordan Thomas (2018), 6.28 seconds
Wonderlic Test – Pat McInally (1975), 50 out of 50
This story will be updated as necessary.
