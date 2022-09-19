Tua Tagovailoa Silenced His Millions of Critics in Week 2: Bama in the NFL

After a thrilling first week of football, dozens of Alabama products stood out once again. Several players helped their teams win in dramatic fashion.

Offense

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had one of the best performances among the noon kickoff games. The highly criticized gunslinger completed 36-of-50 passes for 469 yards and six touchdowns.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle finished with 11 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 14 seconds remaining. Miami came back from 35-12 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Ravens 42-38.

The Cleveland Browns lost 31-30 against the New York Jets. Wide receiver Amari Cooper was one of the main factors to Cleveland's high-powered offense, finishing with nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown

Defense

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers were locked in a defensive battle all game long. Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. deflected the ball, which turned into an interception for Jalen Mills. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had his second pick of the season.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs faced one of his toughest challenges on Sunday in Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. While guarding Chase, Diggs only allowed one reception for six yards on three targets. Diggs also had the game-saving third down tackle to give Dallas the ball back in time for a game-winning field goal.

