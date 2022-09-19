Skip to main content

Tua Tagovailoa Silenced His Millions of Critics in Week 2: Bama in the NFL

Breaking down the best moments from former Crimson Tide standouts in the NFL Kickoff weekend.

After a thrilling first week of football, dozens of Alabama products stood out once again. Several players helped their teams win in dramatic fashion.

Offense

  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had  one of the best performances among the noon kickoff games. The highly criticized gunslinger completed 36-of-50 passes for 469 yards and six touchdowns.
  • Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle finished with 11 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 14 seconds remaining. Miami came back from 35-12 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Ravens 42-38.
  • The Cleveland Browns lost 31-30 against the New York Jets. Wide receiver Amari Cooper was one of the main factors to Cleveland's high-powered offense, finishing with nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Defense

  • The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers were locked in a defensive battle all game long. Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. deflected the ball, which turned into an interception for Jalen Mills. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had his second pick of the season.
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs faced one of his toughest challenges on Sunday in Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. While guarding Chase, Diggs only allowed one reception for six yards on three targets. Diggs also had the game-saving third down tackle to give Dallas the ball back in time for a game-winning field goal.

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) rolls away from pressure by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive end Jonathan Wynn (49) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium in 2017.
All Things Bama

How To Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) reacts after a play against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Stays Second in AP, Drops in USA Today

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) blocks the punt of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks punter Devyn McCormick (34) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 63, Louisiana Monroe 7

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 3

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Alabama Crimson Tide football
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Bama Buzz

By Christopher Walsh
UL Monroe Warhawks running back Isaiah Phillips (3) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) and defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. (44) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 18, 2022

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) returns a punt against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7

By Edwin Stanton
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) shakes of a tackle attempt by ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) after Anderson intercepted a pass at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Reacts to Will Anderson's Pick-Six

By Joey Blackwell