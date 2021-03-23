Who Showed Up for Alabama's Pro Day? Pretty Much Everyone

Former Crimson Tide standouts took advantage of the opportunity to impress NFL scouts, team officials

This will be a running live post throughout the day as former Alabama players try and impress NFL scouts and team officials.

Alabama is actually hosting two Pro Days in 2021 with the other set for March 30. Both events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. (CT) with the SEC Network and NFL Network carrying live coverage from 11-2 p.m. CT.

The list of draft-eligible Crimson Tide players participating in some portion of Pro Day includes Christian Barmore, Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Thomas Fletcher, Miller Forristall, Najee Harris, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Josh McMillon, Dylan Moses, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II, Carl Tucker and Jaylen Waddle.

Among the NFL teams, Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke, Bills general manager Brandon Beane, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, and Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel, and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. All 32 tams were in attendance.

Jones and Surtain were the main attractions.

During a brief appearance on the NFL Network broadcast, Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked specifically about Jones.

"I don't question Mac's athleticism," said Saban, who also called him "sneaky fast."

Christian Barmore: Measured 6-4, 310 pounds. Hand size 10 inches, arm 34 5/8, and wingspan 81 3/8.

Deonte Brown: Weighed 344 pounds, which is big for him. Said on Monday he had dropped 20 pounds, and he proved it Tuesday. Vertical 27.

Landon Dickerson: Snapped the ball to Jones for his passing drills which you wouldn't think would be a big deal but it's an extra level of comfort to the quarterback, who isn't throwing to Smith or Waddle.

Najee Harris: As on-hand, but is not doing any drills. Per NFL Network Drove overnight from Dallas after his flight was cancelled.

Mac Jones: Will throw, with about a third of the throws scripted. Vertical jump 32 inches.

"I think they're going to fall in love with a guy who is who is hard-worker, good leader, a guy who is very committed to being the best player that he can be," Smart said. "He's smart. He knows the offense inside and out. He makes quick decisions, he has great judgement and he's very accurate with the ball.

"I think the combination of those things is going to make a fine player at the next level."

Jones is expected to throw at Alabama's second pro day as well.

Alex Leatherwood: Vertical 34 1/2. Broad jump 9-10.

DeVonta Smith: Is not participating in any drills. NFL Network analyst compared him Isaac Bruce.

Patrick Surtain II: Did 18 bench-press reps. That's pretty impressive with 32 1/2-arm length. Had 39 inches on the vertical leap. Measured 6-2, 208 pounds, hand 10 inches, wingspan 78 1/2. Vertical 39. Official 40 ran 4.46 unofficially. Broad jump 10-11.

Surtain is having a huge day.

Jaylen Waddle: Like Harris is on-hand to support teammates and talk to teams. Waddle on the NFL Network about his fractured ankle at Tennessee. "I really didn't know at first. I think it was like a little stinger. Walked off, thought everything was fine."