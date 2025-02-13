2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Baseball Preview: Catchers and Infielders
Like other position groups on the Alabama baseball team, the 2025 Crimson Tide infield has to replace its share of production from head coach Rob Vaughn's first season.
However, it returns more than, say, the outfield, which will feature an entirely new starting lineup. Last season's first baseman, Will Hodo, is back and made the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a designated hitter/utilityman. The group also brings back shortstop Justin Lebron, one of the best at the position in the country.
Where there are voids from last spring: the hot corner and second base, with hard-hitting third baseman Gage Miller and veteran Bryce Eblin no longer in the college baseball ranks. However, with in-state transfers Garrett Staton and Brennen Norton, the group still promises hefty offensive contributions as well as defensive experience.
The catching corps was saddled with replacing Mac Guscette, one of the team's more prominent faces for the last two seasons. To do that, Vaughn and his staff brought in Brady Neal from LSU, whose journey is similar to Guscette's: transferring to Tuscaloosa from another SEC school.
Justin Lebron, sophomore, R/R (jersey No. 1)
- Lebron enters his sophomore season as one of the most highly touted shortstops in the conference and in the country, as evidenced by preseason accolades which included an appearance on the Preseason All-SEC First Team. He earned them after a freshman campaign which saw the surehanded defender and strong hitter make last season's All-SEC First Team (along with a number of other accomplishments) amid a breakout year. He started 57 games as a true freshman and hit .338 with a dozen home runs.
Brady Neal, junior, L/R (jersey No. 10)
- With a need for catching reinforcements brought on by Guscette's departure, the addition of Neal was big for Alabama. On 2023's national title-winning LSU team, Neal started 26 games behind the plate. He appeared in 44 contests in 2024, batting .276 with nine big flies.
Luke Vaughn, sophomore, R/R (jersey No. 13)
- Vaughn started two games and played in eight during his freshman campaign in 2024. Due to injury, he will not play this season.
Will Plattner, junior, R/R (jersey No. 17)
- Plattner, like Neal, came to the Capstone via a different SEC school. He played in seven games for the 2023 Ole Miss Rebels, not seeing action last spring. He's slated to be Alabama's No. 2 catcher with Vaughn on the shelf and has an even .300 batting average at the collegiate level thus far in the aforementioned seven games.
Will Hodo, senior, L/R (jersey No. 18)
- One of the most experienced players on the 2025 team, Hodo made 55 starts last season at first base and is listed as both an infielder and outfielder on the online roster. He brings a powerful bat and also led last season's squad in walks. He hit .263 across 198 at-bats in 2024, with 11 home runs.
Brennen Norton, senior, R/R (jersey No. 21)
- Norton hit .303 with 24 each of home runs and doubles during a three-year run spent at Jacksonville State. He started every game in 2024 and received First Team All-Conference USA recognition. Norton played third base with the Gamecocks, but spent time at second during summer ball, and that's the spot he could fill this spring.
Garrett Staton, redshirt senior, R/R (jersey No. 27)
- Staton had a career season in 2024 for the Samford Bulldogs, hitting .319 with 39 extra-base hits (19 home runs). He was one of the best third baseman to hit the transfer portal this past cycle and brings NCAA Tournament experience as well. He's familiar to Alabama, albeit as an opponent prior to his transfer. He was named a Third-Team Preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Jon Young Jr., freshman, L/R (jersey No. 31)
- Named New Jersey's No. 22 overall recruit by Perfect Game USA, Young Jr. enjoyed a successful high school career that included a .386 batting average during his junior year. He's a product of Cherry Hill West High School (Cherry Hill, N.J.).
Jason Torres, junior, R/R (jersey No. 32)
- In his first two collegiate seasons at Miami (FL), Torres played first base but was limited to 39 games in 2024 because of an injury. He made it onto the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List as a sophomore, hitting for power and average to the tune of .331 with eight long balls.
Andre Modugno, freshman, R/R (jersey No. 37)
- Perfect Game USA's No. 1-ranked player in New Jersey's 2024 class, this IMG Academy product was also listed at No. 2 on Perfect Game's list of third basemen. He played in 2023's MLB High School All-Star game, and the Alabama program also lists him as a pitcher (right-handed).
Sean Griggs, freshman, L/R (jersey No. 40)
- Another New Jersey native, Griggs was tabbed as Prep Baseball Report's top third baseman in the state. He helped his team to a sectional title in 2023 and hit .515 in his junior season.
JoJo Williamson, freshman, L/R (jersey No. 47)
- Williamson was Prep Baseball Report's top-ranked shortstop in Alabama, where he attended Hartselle High School (same as teammates Coleman Mizell and Peyton Steele). He earned First Team All-State honors in 2022.