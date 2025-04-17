Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Baseball at No. 9 LSU, Game One
Coming off a 5-3 win in Sewell-Thomas against the UAB Blazers, Alabama Baseball (30-8, 8-7 SEC) travels on the road for a third time during conference play to take on the LSU Tigers (32-6, 10-5 SEC) in one of the country's most difficult places to play, Alex Box Stadium.
For the first time this season, Zane Adams will not get the start in game one, as right-hander, Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.98 ERA) will be on the team's first pitcher on the mound to face a Tigers lineup that ranks 13th in runs scored nationally.
LSU is coming off being swept in Plainsman Park against the Auburn Tigers, and their game one starter, Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.48 ERA) had possibly his worst start of the season, giving up six runs across just over four innings. The left-hander is one of the nations top arms, excelling especially at missing bats, having struck out 81 batters across 51.2 innings—good for fifth in the country.
It is a tough matchup for the Alabama batters that have struggled as of late (averaging just over three runs per game in their last two SEC series) it will be up to Fay and the Crimson Tide bullpen to keep a strong LSU offense off the board, especially in early innings.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPNU, as Alabama will look to steal one in the bayou on Thursday night against a top ten team with its ace on the mound.
Starting Lineups:
Alabama:
- 5. RF Bryce Fowler (L)
- 2. SS Justin Lebron (R)
- 3. LF Kade Snell (L)
- 4. CF Richie Bonomolo Jr (R)
- 5. 1B Will Hodo (L)
- 3B Jason Torres (R)
- 7. DH Garrett Staton (R)
- 8. C Brady Neal (L)
- 9. 2B Brennen Norton (R)
SP: RHP Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.98 ERA)
LSU:
- 1. LF Derek Curiel (L)
- 2. DH Ethan Frey (R)
- 3. 1B Jared Jones (R)
- 4. 2B Daniel Dickinson (R)
- 5. SS Steven Milam (S)
- 6. RF Jake Brown (L)
- 7. 3B Michael Braswell III (R)
- 8. C Luis Hernandez (R)
- 9. CF Chris Stanfield (R)
SP LHP Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.48 ERA)
Game Start: 7 p.m. CT
Top 2nd: Anderson strikes out the side and has five Ks in his first six outs. Still 1-0, Alabama.
Bottom 1st: Curiel takes the first pitch up the middle for a base hit, steals second, and a wild pitch moves him to third with one out. However, two strikeouts and a lazy fly ball strands him. A very good response from Fay after an early runner in scoring position. Still 1-0, Alabama.
Top 1st: First two Alabama batters go down, but Snell hits a no doubt solo-shot to right field with two outs to get the scoring going. Anderson picks up a couple of strikeouts, but the Crimson Tide is on the board. 1-0, Alabama.
First pitch: 7:02 p.m.