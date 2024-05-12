Ben Hess’ Dominant Outing Leads Alabama Baseball to Series Win Over LSU
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team (32-18, 12-14) won its rubber match game against the LSU Tigers (32-20, 9-17) 4-3 to take its last home regular-season series on Sunday afternoon.
Alabama right-handed pitcher Ben Hess, who made his second start in the Sunday slot, had his best outing of the year. The junior allowed one earned run on three hits in 6.2 innings of work. Hess also tallied ten strikeouts which tied both his season high (Indiana on March 1) and career high (Georgia in the 2022 SEC Tournament and Kentucky in 2023). Alton Davis, Tyler Fay, and Braylon Myers made appearances out of the bullpen.
“The story of the game is here, what he [Ben Hess] did,” said Alabama baseball head coach Rob Vaughn. “How he attacked, how he went deep in the game. We were talking coming over [about how] that not only was his stuff really good, but it was just really efficient. His velo was good, the ability to mix was good, it was tons of strikes, and it just set the tone for the day for us. That’s what he’s capable of and that’s who he is.”
William Hamiter, who started his sixth consecutive game in place of Evan Sleight, continued his hot streak, going 2-of-4 at the plate with two singles and an RBI. Since being added into the lineup in last Saturday's game against Mississippi State, the graduate has gone 11-of-23 (.478) which includes a double and triple, two home runs, seven runs batted in, accounted for four runs, and has drawn four walks.
The Crimson Tide saw other scoring plays from Max Grant, an RBI groundout in the second, and Will Hodo, a sacrifice fly in the third. TJ McCants also scored in the second on a passed ball.
The Tigers first run came in the fourth inning on an RBI fielder’s choice during Ashton Larson’s at-bat. That was the Tigers sole run until the eighth when the team scored two runs on an RBI single by Tommy White and an RBI groundout by Jared Jones. The late rally got the Tigers within one, however was not enough to complete the comeback attempt.
On the mound, right-handed pitcher Samuel Dutton started for the Tigers. The sophomore went 1.1 innings and allowed three hits, three runs (two earned), walked one, and struck out one. LSU used five arms out of its pen, Aidan Moffett, Justin Loer, Fidel Ullola, DJ Primeaux, and Christian Little.
“For me, a lot of it is tempo and just being comfortable up there,” said Hess. “Throwing strikes, attacking the zone, getting ahead, that’s what I think I’ve done well the last two weeks. We had a really good defense, made some really big plays with Lebron and Hodo. But, for me, it’s just really about attacking the zone. When I attack the zone and get ahead, it’s a lot different than when I don’t.”
How it Happened:
Top 9:
- Jake Brown strikes out to end the game. Alabama 4, LSU 3.
- Mac Bingham fouls out.
- Brady Neal flies out.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Braylon Myers comes into the game in relief of Tyler Fay.
- LSU's Michael Braswell III hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 8:
- William Hamiter flies out to end the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 3.
- Mac Guscette flies out.
- TJ McCants hits a single.
- Kade Snell grounds out.
Top 8:
- Steven Milam lines out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 3.
- Ashton Larson strikes out swinging.
- Jared Jones hits an RBI groundout. Alabama 4, LSU 3.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Tyler Fay comes into the game in relief of Alton Davis II.
- Tommy White hits an RBI single. Alabama 4, LSU 2.
- Josh Pearson gets hit by a pitch.
- LSU's Jake Brown hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 7:
- Will Hodo fouls out to end the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 1.
- Justin Lebron pops up.
- LSU makes a pitching change. Christian Little comes into the game in relief.
- Ian Petrutz gets hit by a pitch to load up the bases for Alabama.
- Gage Miller is intentionally walked.
- Max Grant grounds out, Hamiter advances to third.
- William Hamiter hits a leadoff single.
Top 7:
- Paxton Kling flies out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 1.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Alton Davis II comes into the game in relief of Ben Hess.
- Brady Neal hits a single, Braswell advances to third.
- Michael Braswell III draws a walk.
- Steven Milam strikes out looking.
- LSU's Ashton Larson strikes out swinging.
Bottom 6:
- Mac Guscette flies out to end the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 1.
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging.
- Kade Snell is thrown out at first.
Top 6:
- Jared Jones strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 1.
- Tommy White strikes out swinging.
- LSU's Josh Pearson grounds out.
Bottom 5:
- Will Hodo grounds out to end the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 1.
- Justin Lebron draws a walk.
- Ian Petrutz fouls out.
- Gage Miller flies out.
- LSU makes a pitching change. Fidel Ulloa comes into the game in relief of Justin Loer.
Top 5:
- Jake Brown reaches first base on a fielder's choice, Kling is thrown out at second to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 1.
- Paxton Kling hits a two-out single.
- Brady Neal flies out.
- LSU's Michael Braswell III strikes out swinging.
Bottom 4:
- Max Grant strikes out looking to end the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 1.
- William Hamiter flies out.
- Mac Guscette is thrown out at first after hitting a dribbler to the pitcher.
Top 4:
- Steven Milam flies out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 1.
- Ashton Larson reaches on a fielder's choice, a run scores. Alabama 4, LSU 1.
- Jared Jones draws a walk.
- Tommy White grounds out, Pearson advances to third.
- LSU's Josh Pearson hits a leadoff double.
Bottom 3:
- TJ McCants grounds out to end the inning. Alabama 4, LSU 0.
- Kade Snell lines out.
- Will Hodo hits a sacrifice fly. Alabama 4, LSU 0.
- LSU makes a pitching change. Justin Loer comes into the game in relief of Aidan Moffett.
- Justin Lebron hits a single to load up the bases for Alabama.
- Ian Petrutz draws a walk, Miller advances to second.
- Gage Miller hits a leadoff single.
Top 3:
- Jake Brown lines out to first, Neal is out at first to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 3, LSU 0.
- Paxton Kling strikes out looking.
- LSU's Brady Neal gets hit by a pitch.
Bottom 2:
- William Hamiter is thrown out at the plate after attempting to score on a wild pitch to end the inning. Alabama 3, LSU 0.
- Max Grant hits an RBI groundout. Alabama 3, LSU 0.
- TJ McCants scores on a wild pitch. Alabama 2, LSU 0.
- William Hamiter hits an RBI single. Alabama 1, LSU 0.
- Mac Guscette hits a single to load up the bases for Alabama.
- TJ McCants draws a walk, Snell advances to second.
- Kade Snell hits a single, the first hit of the day by either team.
- Will Hodo flies out.
Top 2:
- Michael Braswell III grounds out to end the top half of the inning. LSU 0, Alabama 0.
- Milam is thrown out attempting to steal.
- Steven Milam draws a walk on ten pitches.
- LSU's Ashton Larson strikes out swinging.
Bottom 1:
- Justin Lebron strikes out swinging to end the inning. LSU 0, Alabama 0.
- Ian Petrutz lines out.
- Gage Miller fouls out.
Top 1:
- Jared Jones strikes out looking to end the top half of the inning. LSU 0, Alabama 0.
- Tommy White strikes out looking.
- LSU's Josh Pearson strikes out looking for the first out of the afternoon.
Pregame:
- Bryce Eblin is out of the lineup for the Crimson Tide. Max Grant will get the start at second base and bat in the nine hole.
- First pitch is set for 1:02 p.m. CT.
How to Watch:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (31-19, 11-15) and LSU Tigers (32-19, 10-16).
When:
Friday, May 10 at 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 11 at 4 p.m. CT
Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. CT.
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: SEC Network+.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM. Roger Hoover will be on the call.