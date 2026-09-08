Alabama Baseball's 2027 SEC Schedule Announced

Alabama baseball's 2027 SEC schedule is set.

The Crimson Tide, fresh off its first College World Series appearance of the 21st century, learned its 10 regular-season conference opponents via a press release from the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama will have its work cut out for it early, as the first three weekends feature grueling series against Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Texas. All three of those programs have Omaha aspirations, and Rob Vaughn's team will be tested heavily during that stretch.

A little bit of a reprieve is offered afterwards, thanks to consecutive matchups with two rebuilding programs in Missouri and South Carolina, before ramping up again after that. The Crimson Tide gets to save the best for last this year, ending its regular season with a home series against Tennessee and then a trip to Auburn.

Here is Alabama's conference schedule in full:

Alabama's 2027 SEC Baseball Schedule:

Vs. Texas A&M (March 19-21)

At Arkansas (March 25-27)

Vs. Texas (April 2-4)

At Missouri (April 9-11)

Vs. South Carolina (April 16-18)

At Ole Miss (April 23-25)

Vs. Kentucky (April 30-May 2)

At Georgia (May 7-9)

Vs. Tennessee (May 14-16)

At Auburn (May 20-22)

Alabama will not face Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma or Vanderbilt during the 2027 regular season. Of those five, LSU and Mississippi are the only two that the Crimson Tide did not meet with LSU or Mississippi State last season either.

The schedule is still subject to change due to television purposes. All TV information, along with game times, will be released at a later date.

Alabama Baseball's 2027 Non-Conference Schedule:

The Crimson Tide only has one weekend booked for the non-conference slate, but it is a significant one. Alabama will head to the Round Rock Classic in Texas from Feb. 26-28 for round-robin tournament play against Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, and Texas State. The team fared very well in its nonconference trip to the Lone Star State last spring, defeating Iowa and Oregon State en route to the Frisco Classic title.

The rest of the nonconference schedule will be finalized and announced over the coming months, and will likely consist of three weekend series, plus the usual cast of midweek opponents.

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