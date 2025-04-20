Alabama Baseball Beats LSU in Game Three, Gets First Win in Baton Rouge Since 2021
For the first time since mid-May 2021, the Alabama baseball team has won a game against LSU at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.
On Saturday, the No. 15 Crimson Tide (31-10, 9-9 SEC) took an early lead thanks to a three-run shot from Richie Bonomolo Jr. and never gave it up in a 7-4 victory. The No. 9 Tigers had already clinched the series by virtue of wins on Thursday and Friday.
Alabama starter Zane Adams, who finished out the weekend rotation for the first time this season as opposed to getting the ball first, had his best start in multiple weeks. Adams tossed five innings, giving up a single run and punching out three. His season record now stands at 5-2.
Tigers first baseman Jared Jones took Adams deep in the bottom of the third inning after Bonomolo's home run off Chase Shores in the top half. There is a saying in baseball that consists of some iteration of solo home runs not being fatal, and this one was not to Adams.
Bonomolo batted cleanup against the Tigers after spending time hitting ninth and leadoff this spring. He has been effective everywhere he's been placed on the lineup card. Snell entered the game with six RBIs during the series and scored two runs Saturday.
The Crimson Tide could have done even more to impact the scoring column, leaving an unsightly 14 runners on in the evening (compared to six for LSU). Alabama left the bases loaded in the sixth and ninth after doing that twice (in the first and fourth) on Friday.
Alabama added on with one run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings. Right fielder Bryce Fowler scored designated hitter Coleman Mizell on a single first, then catcher Brady Neal (who transferred from LSU) brought home team captain Kade Snell with a single of his own.
For the second time in the series, the Crimson Tide led 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, and then the home team mashed a home run to cut the deficit. When that happened in Thursday's game, LSU (34-7, 12-6 SEC) ended up winning. Despite a pinch-hit, two-run home run from Jake Brown against Hagan Banks, the result was different Saturday.
The Crimson Tide was still only up 5-3 halfway through eight innings. Closing pitcher Carson Ozmer struck out the side in the home half of the eighth, and then came the insurance that Alabama needed. A pinch-hit sacrifice fly from Brennen Norton in the ninth sent third baseman Jason Torres home.
The final Alabama run of the contest eventuated when shortstop Justin Lebron drew a bases-loaded walk against Jacob Mayers, who pitched in Tuscaloosa while at Nicholls in 2023. Brown hit an RBI triple while facing Ozmer in the bottom of the ninth, but the Tigers could draw no closer.
A two-run ninth inning sealed the deal for the Crimson Tide, which will face Samford on the road Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT. In the seventh inning on Saturday, Torres snapped a streak of nine consecutive strikeouts with a single.
Ozmer now has 13 saves for the 2025 campaign, placing him one short of tying the single-season record. The Crimson Tide did not need him until Saturday in the LSU series, and he will have history in his crosshairs every time he toes the slab from here forward.
This story will be updated with quotes.