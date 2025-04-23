Alabama Baseball's Current Place in SEC Tournament Picture
SEC baseball looks different this season in more ways than one. That includes the conference tournament, which will include all 16 of the league's teams in a single elimination bracket. This contrasts with prior iterations of the mid-May staple, where not every club got in.
2025 also marks the end of the tournament's former double elimination aspect, meaning every single game is do or die. No. 18 Alabama, which has lost each of its past three league series, is 9-9 in conference play with four weekends to go until Hoover.
Missouri, which is still winless in conference play (0-18, 13-27 overall), is the next SEC opponent for the Crimson Tide. The teams play in Tuscaloosa from Thursday to Saturday. Alabama (32-10 overall) has lost weekend tilts against Auburn, Mississippi State and LSU in this recent stretch.
The top eight teams in the standings will get a first-round bye in the tournament. The top four get a double bye. At present, those teams are Texas, Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee. In the case of ties, head-to-head result is the first tiebreaker, followed by record against common opponents.
The Crimson Tide's 9-9 mark matches Auburn, which would therefore take precedence if the season ended today since the Tigers have a 2-1 advantage over their in-state Iron Bowl rival.
Opening-round games would be as follows: No. 9 Auburn against No. 16 Missouri, No. 10 Alabama opposite No. 15 South Carolina (its first-round opponent in 2024), No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 12 Texas A&M taking on No. 13 Florida.
Were the Crimson Tide to defeat South Carolina, it would take on No. 7 Ole Miss in round two. The Rebels are not on Alabama's regular season schedule. Awaiting the winner of that contest is No. 2 Arkansas.
No. 8 Oklahoma would be drawing the winner between Auburn and Missouri; whichever side triumphed then squares off with No. 1 Texas. No. 5 Vanderbilt was tied with Alabama in terms of league record over the last couple of weeks. It shows what a difference a weekend can make.
The Commodores are slotted to face the No. 12 vs. No. 13 winner. Texas A&M has been playing good baseball; it was swept by the Crimson Tide in College Station during opening weekend of conference play. The prevailing team meets No. 4, presently reigning national champion Tennessee.
Alabama just played LSU this past weekend, being defeated in two out of three games. LSU would be the No. 3 seed if the campaign ended Wednesday, facing the victor between No. 6 Georgia and the No. 11 against No. 14 winner.
The full standings in the Southeastern Conference, in order, as of this writing are below. After Missouri, Alabama will face Vanderbilt (away), Georgia (home) and Florida (away).
- Texas (16-2)
- Arkansas (13-5)
- LSU (12-6)
- Tennessee (12-6)
- Vanderbilt (11-7)
- Georgia (10-8)
- Ole Miss (10-8)
- Oklahoma (10-8)
- Auburn (9-9)
- Alabama (9-9)
- Kentucky (8-10)
- Texas A&M (8-10)
- Florida (6-12)
- Mississippi State (6-12)
- South Carolina (4-14)
- Missouri (0-18)