Alabama Baseball's Final Home Pitching Rotation of Regular Season
When Alabama baseball meets No. 6 Georgia at home this weekend for a three-game series, its pitching rotation will look the same as it has since a mid-April series at LSU. The No. 23 Crimson Tide has no more home games in the regular season after the upcoming three against the Bulldogs.
The series is a crucial one for the NCAA Tournament hosting prospects of the Crimson Tide. Winning two games (or three) in Tuscaloosa this weekend means Alabama will continue to be in the conversation surrounding host candidates as the SEC Tournament approaches.
Sophomore right-hander Tyler Fay (0-1, 4.63 ERA) took his first loss of the 2025 season last weekend at Vanderbilt despite pitching well in the opener of that series. The first five innings of the game were scoreless on both sides. He will toe the slab on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT.
Fellow righty Riley Quick (7-2, 3.47 ERA) was excellent in a six-inning, two-run performance against the Commodores last Saturday. He struck out nine and set career highs in innings and pitches. He will once again start on Saturday, with a scheduled first pitch time of 4 p.m. CT.
Zane Adams (6-2, 4.87 ERA) has been a different player during his sophomore season since being shifted to the third spot in the weekend rotation ahead of the LSU series. He tossed a seven-inning complete game at home against Missouri the next weekend and went six innings against Vanderbilt last Sunday.
Adams' start against Georgia (39-11, 15-9 SEC) will air nationally on SEC Network, with a noon CT start time. Quick's start against Vanderbilt was the only game in that set that the Crimson Tide (37-12, 13-11 SEC) won, though starting pitching is not to blame for the two losses.
This rotation is a different look than the one Alabama ran out to begin the season and in the early stages of SEC play, except in Quick's case; his spot has been consistent throughout the season. The new configuration has produced innings and results. It turned the seasons of Fay and Adams around.