Alabama Baseball Hoping for Redemption in NCAA Tournament After Quick Exit in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — Following a disappointing 10-5 loss to South Carolina in the SEC tournament, Alabama baseball is setting its sights on redemption in the upcoming NCAA tournament. The tenth-seeded Gamecocks upended Alabama's early lead on Tuesday, leaving the Tide to reassess and regroup as they prepare for the national stage.
Alabama started the game strong, racing out to a 3-0 lead. However, the tide turned in the top of the third inning when South Carolina's Dalton Reeves hit a grand slam off Alabama reliever Aidan Moza. It was the first grand slam of the season for Mark Kingston's squad. Reeves' blast followed solo home runs from Gavin Casas and Ethan Petry, abruptly shifting the momentum to the Gamecocks with a 6-3 lead.
The Crimson Tide narrowed the gap to 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth, signaling a potential comeback. Unfortunately for Alabama, South Carolina's Cole Messina further dampened those hopes. Messina hit a crucial home run in the fifth and followed up with a double in the sixth that drove in two more runs, solidifying the Gamecocks' lead at 9-5. In the top of the eighth, South Carolina would add a final run to their tally as Blake Jackson grounded into a double play that scored Casas.
Despite efforts, the Crimson Tide couldn’t bridge the deficit in the final innings. As the NCAA tournament selection committee is set to convene, Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn made sure to highlight the strength of the SEC and the quality of the Crimson Tide's performances.
"I think when you sit back, and you look at the body of work of what these young people have done, there's now way you look up and say we're not one of the top last 64 teams deserving to continue to keep playing baseball," Vaughn said postgame. "I mean, we played, you know, this is my first time going through the SEC, you know [...] it's the beauty of this league. It isn't just good players, it isn't just good coaches, isn't just good environments; it's the meat grinder that is ten straight weeks. And you see other teams around the country that will go play SEC teams and they're good. They're very good teams. I'll get them on a Tuesday, or I'll get them early in the year. What makes this league what it is, is that day in and day out. I said this yesterday, we played South Carolina, week three or week four, or something like that in-season, that team is a different team than they were then. You know, they played better today than they played at our place, but when I think when you look at the body of work, with the series wins we have, the quality of wins we have, the lack of bad losses we have, I think that it's a no-brainer that this is one of the top 64 teams in the nation."
Currently projected as the No. 2 seed in the Clemson Regional according to Baseball America, Alabama could encounter a tough road ahead with Clemson, UNC Greensboro, and Presbyterian listed as a potential slate. Despite likely losing their No. 2 seed status with the loss, the Crimson Tide must quickly refine their performance as they move into June.