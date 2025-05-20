Alabama Baseball Pitcher Tyler Fay Has Career-Best Outing Against Missouri
Alabama baseball right-handed pitcher Tyler Fay has had a rollercoaster of a season.
After an impressive 2024 campaign as a reliever, the redshirt sophomore struggled in the first half of the year.
The Doniphan, Neb., native kept his position in the bullpen, boasting a 4.91 ERA and going a maximum of 2.1 innings before being moved into the starting rotation against Mississippi State on April 13.
Since being placed in a starting spot, Fay has slowly improved his length of outings and statistics, most notably bumping his ERA down to 4.71.
Prior to his first round start versus Mizzou in the SEC Tournament, his longest outing of the season was against the Tigers in the regular season, 5.1 innings on April 24.
Fay surpassed that mark on Tuesday as he went six innings and allowed five hits, one earned run, walked one batter and struck out six which was also a season best in the Crimson Tide’s 4-1 win over Missouri in the first round of the 2025 SEC Tournament.
The performance gave Fay his first win of the year, moving him to 1-2.
Fay spoke on his outing after the game and what he believed was working for him on the mound.
“Yeah, I mean, everything was feeling pretty good,” said Fay. “I went out in the first inning and I kind of just felt like I didn't have to think about where the ball was going. It was just really fluid, sliders working, [the] infield behind me was working hard, they were making a lot of good plays. Everything was just feeling good today.”
He also shared his thoughts on having a strong start to postseason play and how that helps the team for the remainder of the week.
“I think attacking the zone and showing the rest of our staff kind of a game plan for how we need to do this,” said Fay. “I think saving the bullpen is an awesome thing, especially at this tournament. You lose one and you go home. Keeping guys fresh is a big thing, and I think I did a pretty good job with that today.”
Alabama baseball head coach Rob Vaughn had nothing but good things to say about Fay’s mindset and work ethic throughout the season.
“I've just been really proud of how he's operated through this thing because I'm sure he wanted to start at the beginning of the year, and we kind of went a different route and he's never complained,” said Vaughn. “He's never felt bad for himself. He's just continued to show up in whatever role we've asked him to fill and done the best he can. I feel like we've finally got him in a row that is going to allow him to continue having success. And man, with him, [Riley] Quick and Zane [Adams], it gives you three guys that makes you feel really good about giving you good starts and giving your team a chance to win, which is what it's all about.”