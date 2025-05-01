Alabama Baseball's Pitching Rotation for Road Trip Against Vanderbilt
The No. 18 Alabama baseball team plans on keeping its starting pitching rotation the same as it has been since facing LSU from April 17-19 for this weekend's road series at No. 15 Vanderbilt.
In a Friday-Sunday set, right-handers Tyler Fay and Riley Quick will take the ball on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Southpaw Zane Adams, a sophomore who went seven innings last weekend against Missouri, will round the series out on Sunday afternoon.
Fay (0-0, 4.50 ERA) was previously a reliever before being entrusted with starting duties to kick off the series against LSU at Alex Box Stadium on April 17. In three 2025 starts, he has proven he can handle the job of getting the ball first on a weekend. He usually handles traffic well and can settle in if the seas are rough early, which they were last week against Missouri in a five-run first inning (he ended up throwing just 55 pitches total through his first five innings).
He's clearly done enough to earn the coaching staff's trust to continue as a frontline starter, while Quick (6-2, 3.54 ERA) and Adams (6-2, 5.08 ERA) have been in the weekend rotation all season. Adams was once the Friday starter but has found renewed consistency and pitched his best since being moved down in the rotation for the LSU series.
Quick, a big right-hander who has thrown the ball effectively since returning from an injury that cost him all but three innings last year, delivered 5.2 innings and one run in his start against Missouri while fanning seven.
Alabama (35-10, 12-9 SEC) swept the Tigers for its first and only SEC series victory in the month of April. The Crimson Tide left Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field winless when it last played there in 2021. First pitch for this weekend's series is Friday at 6 p.m. CT.