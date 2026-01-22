Alabama Adds In-State ATH to 2026 Recruiting Class

Alabama is continuing to bolster its roster depth at wide receiver to help replace some of what was lost in the transfer portal with the addition of another 2026 signee.

Moody High School athlete Aubrey Walker committed to Alabama on Thursday afternoon as first reported by Touchdown Alabama. He is the Crimson Tide's second commit at wide receiver in the last week, joining Maurice Mathis Jr. Prior to the commitments, Cederian Morgan was the only receiver in Alabama's 2026 signing class.

Walker had 29 catches for 490 yards and seven touchdowns for Moody this season as part of the Blue Devils 5A state championship run. He had previous offers from Troy, UAB, Alabama State and Western Kentucky.

Two of Alabama's top four receivers from a year ago, Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks, are back for the Crimson Tide in 2026. However, Alabama lost its top receiver in Germie Bernard to the NFL, receivings touchdown leader Isaiah Horton to the transfer portal and a lot of depth behind them to the portal as well. Cole Adams, Jaylen Mbakwe, Jalen Hale and Aeryn Hampton all opted for the portal as well.

Wide receiver was one of the thinnest spots on the roster following the transfer portal window. Alabama added North Carolina State transfer Noah Rogers and brings back Williams, Brooks, redshirt sophomore Rico Scott and sophomore Derek Meadows along with the freshman. Former walk-on MJ Chirgwin was also granted a scholarship spot to come back to the Crimson Tide. Now, Alabama has nine wide receivers on the roster heading into the season.

