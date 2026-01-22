Alabama Adds In-State ATH to 2026 Recruiting Class
Alabama is continuing to bolster its roster depth at wide receiver to help replace some of what was lost in the transfer portal with the addition of another 2026 signee.
Moody High School athlete Aubrey Walker committed to Alabama on Thursday afternoon as first reported by Touchdown Alabama. He is the Crimson Tide's second commit at wide receiver in the last week, joining Maurice Mathis Jr. Prior to the commitments, Cederian Morgan was the only receiver in Alabama's 2026 signing class.
Walker had 29 catches for 490 yards and seven touchdowns for Moody this season as part of the Blue Devils 5A state championship run. He had previous offers from Troy, UAB, Alabama State and Western Kentucky.
Two of Alabama's top four receivers from a year ago, Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks, are back for the Crimson Tide in 2026. However, Alabama lost its top receiver in Germie Bernard to the NFL, receivings touchdown leader Isaiah Horton to the transfer portal and a lot of depth behind them to the portal as well. Cole Adams, Jaylen Mbakwe, Jalen Hale and Aeryn Hampton all opted for the portal as well.
Wide receiver was one of the thinnest spots on the roster following the transfer portal window. Alabama added North Carolina State transfer Noah Rogers and brings back Williams, Brooks, redshirt sophomore Rico Scott and sophomore Derek Meadows along with the freshman. Former walk-on MJ Chirgwin was also granted a scholarship spot to come back to the Crimson Tide. Now, Alabama has nine wide receivers on the roster heading into the season.
Alabama's 2026 signing class
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)
- OL Tyrell Miller, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - College of San Mateo (Committed 11/29/2025)
- EDGE Malique Franklin, 6-foot-5, 250 lbs. - Daphne, Alabama (Committed 12/02/2025)
- TE Jude Cascone, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/30/2025)
- RB Traeshawn Brown, 5-foot-10, 190 lb. - Huntsville, Texas (Committed 12/04/2025)
- WR Maurice Mathis Jr., 6-foot-1, 180 lb- Warner Robins, Georiga (Committed 1/18/26)
- ATH Aubrey Walker, 5-foot-11, 170 lb- Moody, Alabama (Committed 1/22/26)
