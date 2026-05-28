Alabama Baseball Regional Tournament Hub: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

The Alabama Crimson Tide drew the 7-seed in the upcoming NCAA Baseball Tournament, earning an opportunity to host the NCAA Regional round in Tuscaloosa. Rob Vaughn's squad will host Alabama State, USC Upstate, and Oklahoma State in Sewell-Thomas Stadium for the right to go to the Super Regionals.

"Obviously got three really good teams here that we're hosting here this weekend," Vaughn said. "So excited to get out there and compete and fly around the yard. It starts with Alabama State tomorrow night. So yeah, good day of work out there today. So now it's rest, recover, hydrate, and get ready for a long weekend."

Alabama and Alabama State have played twice already in midweek affairs with the Crimson Tide coming up with two victories. Vaughn dismissed the prior matchups due to the unique approach of midweek games versus the do or die nature of the NCAA Regional. He furthered that point by selecting Alabama's ace to take the mound against the Hornets to open the weekend.

"Fay's going to go Friday night. So Tyler's going to go out there Friday night," Vaughn said. "We've looked at a lot of different things. I'm a big believer in respecting your opponent and going about it the right way. I think Alabama State deserves our best. So that's what they're going to get tomorrow night."

How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama vs. Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional

Who: 7-seed Alabama (37-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Alabama State (34-21, 20-10 SWAC)

What: NCAA Regional Game 1

When: Friday, May 29, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

Series: Alabama leads the series against the Hornets 15-0, dating back to the first matchup in 1983.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide defeated Alabama State 13-4 on March 4 in Montgomery. Brady Neal hit two doubles, Justin Lebron hit a home run, and Alabama stole nine bases to outpace the Hornets. The two clubs played a closer game on Feb. 18 in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide winning 2-1 as freshman Eric Hines scored on a passed ball in the fifth inning to take the lead.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide was on the wrong end of a run-rule contest as Florida eliminated Alabama 13-3 in eight innings in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Liam Peterson struck out 14 Alabama batters, and the Gators got the bats going in the middle innings, scoring two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to take control.

Last time out, Alabama State: The Hornets defeated Florida A&M 8-6 in the SWAC Championship game on Sunday. Trey Callaway's three-run home run in the sixth inning gave Alabama State control as the Hornets amassed 13 hits on the afternoon.

Tuscaloosa Regional Information

Alabama, (37-19) Oklahoma State, (37-20) USC Upstate, (31-27) Alabama State, (31-21)

Friday

Game 1 - #2 Oklahoma St. (37-20) vs. #3 USC Upstate (33-28), 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 2 - #1 Alabama (37-19) vs. #4 Alabama St. (34-21), 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday

Game 3 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 - TBD

Game 4 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 - TBD

Sunday

Game 5 - Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 - TBD

Game 6 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 - TBD

Monday

Game 7 - IF Necessary - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 - TBD

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