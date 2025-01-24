Alabama Baseball Relief Pitcher Shares Personal Details of Number Change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama baseball head coach Rob Vaughn expects to see a leap forward from his team's bullpen during the 2025 season, aided by additional depth and outside reinforcements. Accompanying one of those arms as he takes that next step is something that won't show up on a scorecard.
Crimson Tide relief pitcher Coulson Buchanan, who joined the program last season after a two-year stint at Wofford College, will have a brand-new jersey number for his second campaign at the Capstone.
The senior switched in the offseason, from No. 46 to No. 11, the latter of which was vacated by the departure of veteran William Hamiter. Hamiter brought the number back to regular visibility with a red-hot performance to close out the 2024 slate, with Buchanan undoubtedly hoping for similar fortunes. In explaining the change, Buchanan pointed to personal sentiment.
"My new number? 11's meant a lot to me. Kinda all the way through both sides of my family," he said. "My mom's side and my dad's side. Actually, 46, I was really excited to wear that last year because I was a Craig Kimbrel guy and that's what he wore in Atlanta with the Braves... As soon as I got the chance to switch to 11, I knew right away."
If Buchanan's 2025 season is anything like Kimbrel's stint with the Braves, wherein the nine-time All-Star was the 2011 National League Rookie of the Year while laying the groundwork to be one of the game's dominant relievers for years to come, the Crimson Tide's bullpen becomes that much more fearsome. Buchanan said he asked Hamiter about the possibility of taking up his jersey number, and the former first baseman and outfielder was on board.
Buchanan was 2-1 in 19 appearances last season, with a 7.36 earned run average that belies how effective he actually was. He earned his lone save against then-ranked Indiana, which went on to play in the NCAA Tournament, last March. He's looking ahead and looking forward to the upcoming season, now just weeks away, as well as wearing his new number.
"I'm excited to rock it."