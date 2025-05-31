BamaCentral Instant Analysis: Southern Miss 6, Alabama 5
Hattiesburg, Miss. - Alabama baseball is eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after going 0-2 in the in the Hattiesburg Regional. It's the second straight season the Crimson Tide has gone 0-2 as a No. 2 seed in post season play as the program continues to build under head coach Rob Vaughn.
Alabama baseball saw starting pitcher Tyler Fay match his career high, going six innings and limiting the Golden Eagles to three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and just one walk. The Crimson Tide passed the ball to Braylon Myers who managed a clean seventh inning, but gave up a leadoff home run to open the eighth.
Vaughn quickly turned to the NCAA leader in saves, Carson Ozmer, but the graduate student couldn't find the zone, issuing two free passes by hitting a batter and walking another to put Alabama's 5-4 lead in danger. Ozmer forced two ground balls and then was instructed to intentionally walk Carson Paetow but couldn't find the third out as Tucker Stockman hit a 2-RBI single to put the Golden Eagles ahead 6-5.
The Crimson Tide bats were powerful on Saturday finding extra bases on four of its nine hits, including three home runs. Alabama did it's best to answer Southern Miss in the ninth, loading the bases with two outs but Richie Bonomolo Jr.'s ground ball to third ended the rally attempt.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller, and analysts Theo Fernandez and Joe Gaither break down Alabama baseball's NCAA Regional loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The trio discusses the game, what went wrong for Alabama, and how this season will be remembered.