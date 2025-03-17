Alabama Baseball's Latest Placement in D1Baseball Rankings
The Alabama baseball team had a good weekend in College Station, Texas, sweeping then-No. 19 Texas A&M and knocking D1Baseball's preseason No. 1 team all the way out of the rankings.
Rob Vaughn's squad, which entered the weekend matchup at No. 17, got a five-spot bump and will enter this weekend's massive home series against Tennessee as the No. 12-ranked team in the nation. It will be one of the biggest three-game sets at Sewell-Thomas Stadium since the renovated venue's reopening in 2016.
Alabama is 20-1 overall, 3-0 in the conference, and faces a Volunteer team which jumped from No. 2 to No. 1. Tennessee won the national championship last season, and the Crimson Tide was the only team to take a conference series against that group, winning the Saturday and Sunday games of a true weekend set; this season's series will be played from Thursday to Saturday.
Tony Vitello's team is still perfect at 20-0 after taking on and defeating then-No. 7 Florida last weekend in its first series of league play. Alabama and Tennessee did not play each other in a regular season series during Alabama's super-regional year in 2023; the Volunteers won the 2022 series two games to one in Knoxville.
This week's full D1Baseball Top 25, ripe with Southeastern Conference teams per usual, can be seen below. Prior to the games against Tennessee, the Crimson Tide will play Tuesday at home against South Alabama at 6 p.m. CT.
1. Tennessee
2. LSU
3. Arkansas
4. Georgia
5. Florida State
6. Oregon State
7. Clemson
8. Texas
9. Oregon
10. Oklahoma
11. Wake Forest
12. Alabama
13. Florida
14. Stanford
15. Dallas Baptist
16. Louisville
17. North Carolina
18. Ole Miss
19. Southern Miss
20. Auburn
21. UC Santa Barbara
22. Vanderbilt
23. Virginia
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Troy