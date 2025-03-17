Bobby Alcock Spins Gem, Alabama Baseball Sweeps Texas A&M in 2-0 Game
Anytime a team only has to use two pitchers throughout the entire duration of a nine-inning SEC game, it must feel good for the winning team's coach. The 'winning team' qualifier has been added because both No. 17 Alabama and No. 19 Texas A&M did it Sunday, but only one could be the victor.
That victor, thanks to a career outing from Bobby Alcock, was the Crimson Tide (20-1, 3-0 SEC). Alcock had everything working for seven innings across 95 pitches, shutting out the Aggies while his team captain did the rest for a 2-0 win.
Head coach Rob Vaughn previously said that there would come a time when his high-powered unit would have to win a game by a 2-0 score, and Sunday was that day.
The right-handed Alcock was in the weekend rotation for the first SEC series of the 2025 campaign despite a difficult showing against Presbyterian last weekend for the Gardner-Webb transfer who has started every Sunday game so far this season. That contest is now a distant memory.
Alcock struck out eight batters. To the credit of Texas A&M (10-9, 0-3 SEC), two combined runs allowed in a conference game isn't bad. Starter Myles Patton, the third straight southpaw the Aggies ran out this weekend, threw 5.2 innings and gave up just one run.
In the top of the sixth, team captain Kade Snell and catcher Will Plattner hit back-to-back doubles with two outs against Patton. That broke a 0-0 tie, despite both teams having stranded baserunners and collected multiple hits before then. Patton was replaced by Weston Moss, who also fell victim to Snell.
The Crimson Tide left fielder hit his second home run of the weekend while facing Moss in the eighth inning. He also sent one out on Friday night to turn a 5-4 lead into a 6-4 lead, providing insurance once more on Sunday with another solo home run. Snell has hit four long balls this season.
Following Alcock on the hill was senior reliever Braylon Myers, who did not allow a hit in his two innings. Myers has been in these situations before, but did not have much of a cushion to work with against a depleted but still dangerous lineup. Altogether, the Aggies had no starters with more than one hit and no extra-base hits.
Snell was 3-for-3 with a walk, joining Plattner and designated hitter Coleman Mizell in the multi-hit club. Apart from Mizell, who hits third, the top four in the Crimson Tide batting order went hitless Sunday (though shortstop Justin Lebron walked in the first inning).
That Alabama swept its first SEC series of the spring is something, but to do it on the road at Blue Bell Park, regardless of Texas A&M's injury struggles, adds quality. The Crimson Tide will host South Alabama on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT before welcoming No. 2 Tennessee to Tuscaloosa for a Thursday-Saturday series.
This story will be updated with quotes.