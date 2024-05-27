Alabama Baseball Selected to Play in NCAA Tournament Tallahassee Regional
For the second consecutive season, the Alabama baseball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament, continuing its season into the Big Dance.
A disappointing close to the 2024 campaign, including losing three of the last four games with a one-and-done appearance in Hoover at the SEC Tournament, cast the Crimson Tide's chances into some measure of doubt. However, that was for naught, as Alabama (33-22) will be the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional. It's the first time in 10 years the program has made the field in back-to-back seasons. Coincidentally, that two-year stretch saw both runs end in Tallahassee.
The Crimson Tide will take on No. 3-seeded UCF, which netted a 35-19 record in its first season in the Big 12 with a 14-15 record in league play. The other team in the bracket apart from the host is Stetson, which hosted a regional in 2018 with future Alabama player Eric Foggo on the roster. The Hatters won 40 games this season. The Crimson Tide is the only team which does not play in Florida to feature in the regional. Stetson is located in DeLand, Fla.
Host institution Florida State has had a resurgent year under second-year head coach Link Jarrett, hired away from Notre Dame to replace Mike Martin Jr. prior to the 2023 campaign. The Seminoles posted a 42-15 mark this season and earned the No. 8 national seed, also good enough to be the top seed in the regional.
Regional games start on Friday, May 31, and that is when the Crimson Tide takes on the Knights at Dick Howser Stadium. Alabama finished the season with 13 SEC wins, which was more than enough to get Rob Vaughn's first Crimson Tide team into the field of 64. Regionals, as usual, will be contested in a double-elimination format. The eventual victor in the Tallahassee bracket will face the winner of the Normal Regional, hosted by ninth-seeded Oklahoma, in a super regional.