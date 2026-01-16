Alabama Adds Experienced Center from Transfer Portal

Alabama is replacing the majority of its starting offensive line from last season, including at the center position, and the Crimson Tide is getting some help from the transfer portal.

Cal Poly transfer Racin Delgatty announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Friday evening as first reported by On3. He will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

Delgatty started 12 games at center for Cal Poly last season, earning All-Big Sky Second Team honors. He allowed just11 pressures and no sacks over 460 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus. The center also appeared in nine games with eight starts at Cal Poly during his redshirt freshman season in 2024.

He visited Alabama and received an offer from the Crimson Tide on Jan. 10. He also took visits to Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma State, and Oregon State.

Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Alabama @thebizofathlete @FCProspects_ pic.twitter.com/7Ep3cRHEcX — Racin Delgatty (@RacinDelgatty) January 11, 2026

Delgatty is now the third offensive line portal commitment for the Crimson Tide along with Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn from Michigan. Strayhorn also has some center experience. Alabama is replacing two-year starter Parker Brailsford (NFL draft) and his backup Joseph Ionata (transfer portal.)

Michael Carroll is Alabama's only returning starter on the offensive line. Redshirt sophomore guard William Sanders saw time as part of the rotation, and there is very little returning experience at the position outside of those two. Delgatty's collegiate experience will be valuable for the position group.

Even though Delgatty is coming from an FCS school, it can definitely translate to a higher level. Former Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas started his collegiate career at Cal Poly before transferring to Washington and eventually Alabama, where he was the Crimson Tide's leading tight end and finished fifth in receiving yards in 2025.

Overall, Delgatty is Alabama's 14th commitment from the portal joining Hawood, Strahorn, tight end Josh Ford (Oklahoma State), linebacker Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech), defensive lineman Devan Thompkins (USC), long snapper Ethan Stangle (Syracuse), punter Adam Watford (North Alabama), defensive back Carmelo O'Neal (Mercer), tight end Jaxon Shuttlesworth, (Jacksonville State), defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Mississippi State), kicker Lorcan Quinn (Marshall), wide receiver Noah Rogers (North Carolina State) and defensive lineman Caleb Smith (Washington.)

Jan. 16 is the final day of the college football portal window meaning it's the last day players can enter (excluding players from teams playing in the national championship game), but players can still commit to schools after the portal closes.

