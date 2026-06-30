Alabama Showing "High Interest" in 2028 Four-Star Defensive Lineman

With the 2027 recruiting class starting to die down, the 2028 recruiting trail is beginning to heat up.

Alabama already holds three commitments in the class from Charles Scott Jr. (three-star quarterback), Dustin Henry (three-star linebacker), and Braylen Gibbs (four-star defensive back). The Crimson Tide is looking to add to the class, and they are very high on four-star defensive lineman Chase “CT” Foster.

Foster recently spoke with Alabama On SI about the Crimson Tide.

The four-star plays at the esteemed IMG Academy in Florida (he transferred after his freshman season at Dutchtown High School in Georgia), but it is the Crimson Tide that has gone below the border and established itself as one of the early leaders in his recruitment.

“Alabama is sticking out to me. The coaches have shown a lot of interest in me, and I liked how they coached me up during a workout," Foster said.

One coach at Alabama is really sticking out to Foster in his recruitment.

“Coach Roach is a great defensive line coach, and he develops defensive lineman that can dominate.”

Foster is also already planning to attend Alabama’s game against Florida State in the fall but is waiting on confirmation before making it official.

Even though it is still early in Foster’s recruitment and he does not plan to make a commitment for a little while, we have seen through the 2027 class that recruiting players early on matters now more than ever. So, the early impression the Crimson Tide is making on the talented prospect could prove to be crucial in landing him later on.

Other Recruiting News

2028 quarterback Kingston Preyear is set to commit on July 10th, and the four-star in-state prospect will be picking between Alabama, Florida, and Vanderbilt. Rivals has logged predictions in favor of the Crimson Tide landing the four-star, and I would suspect likewise that he will become the Crimson Tide’s second quarterback commit in the 2028 class. Preyear was current Alabama receiver Cedrick Morgan’s high school quarterback last season.

After winning Rivals’ MVP at the Opening, Alabama has been in contact with 2027 four-star Louisville receiver commit Ja’Hyde Brown, per Rivals. Texas Tech, Ohio State, and Georgia are a few of the other schools that have been in contact with the receiver. If Alabama is unable to land five-star receiver Monshun Sales, the Crimson Tide could look towards Brown as another receiver option to pair with Osani Gayles.

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