No. 23 Alabama Baseball Decimated By No. 6 Georgia In Series Opener
No. 23 Alabama was in prime position to show why it deserved to host a regional when it entered its final home series of the year against No. 6 Georgia. The Crimson Tide proved unable to ride the momentum from Tuesday's 10-2 domination of No. 19 Troy, falling 19-3 to the Bulldogs in the opening game of the series.
Georgia's Slate Alford homered in the top of the first to put the Bulldogs up 1-0. Starter Tyler Fay recovered nicely, not only getting out of the inning with no further baserunners, but also allowing just one man on through the end of the first.
Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide bats came alive in the third. Georgia starter Brian Curley walked Will Plattner and Bryce Fowler before Justin Lebron hit into a fielder's choice that was botched by Alford, allowing Alabama to load the bases. From there, Kade Snell ripped a bases-clearing double to deep centerfield that was just out of the Bulldogs' fielder's reach. Richie Bonomolo Jr. and Will Hodo were put down to end the inning, but it appeared as though the Crimson Tide had set the tone.
Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the fourth before Alabama imploded in the fifth. Fay walked two batters and allowed a Cade Brown single to load the bases with nobody out. After pitching four very solid innings, Georgia had seemingly managed to figure him out with the flip of a switch. A mound visit from Rob Vaughn did nothing to change that, as catcher Henry Hunter drove in two runs with a double down the left field line and Nolan McCarthy walked to load the bases up again.
Matthew Heiberger was brought into the game, inheriting loaded bases with nobody out. The sophomore walked Alford with a full count to put the Bulldogs up 4-3. Hunter was brought home on a Robbie Burnett sacrifice fly that gave Heiberger his first out of the inning. Things then went from bad to worse for the Crimson Tide, as Tre Phelps and Kolby Black hit back-to-back home runs to blow the game open. Just like that, a 3-1 lead had flipped to a 9-3 deficit.
Alabama got Plattner and Snell on in the bottom of the inning thanks to a walk and a hit-by-pitch, but nothing came of it. Georgia continued to pile on in the sixth, as Phelps and Black again recorded consecutive RBI's, putting the game effictively out of reach at 12-3.
Garrett Staton doubled to start the bottom of the sixth, and after Jason Torres walked and Plattner singled, the bases were loaded with two outs. Fowler was unable to come through in the moment, striking out looking on a 3-2 pitch from Tyler McLoughlin to end the inning. Alabama stranded seven runners throughout the game.
Georgia entered the top of the seventh one run away from enforcing the run-rule, provided Alabama did not score runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. The Bulldogs put on a display of sheer offensive firepower, starting with a Hunter home run to stretch the lead to eleven. Phelps hit a single to drive home Alford, who was only in scoring position thanks to an error from Staton.
Now holding a 15-3 lead, Georgia was far from done. Branch hit a three run blast, marking the third time that he and Phelps recorded consecutive RBIs. Designated hitter Ryan Black followed it up with a shot of his own, the icing on the cake for Bulldogs that set the score at an obscene 19-3. Both home runs landed in the Georgia bullpen in nearly identical spots. Alabama went down 1-2-3 in the seventh to secure its biggest loss of the season to date.
The second game of the series began thirty minutes after game one. Alabama was in control, leading 6-2 thanks to a four-run first inning. The game was put into a weather delay with one out in the top of the fifth as it started to downpour at the Joe. The game will likely have to be resumed on Saturday or Sunday.