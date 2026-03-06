TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball reliever Kaden Humphrey is undergoing Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the 2026 season, sources confirmed with BamaCentral.

Humphrey entered Alabama's Tuesday afternoon game against Jacksonville State in the fifth inning. He threw just two pitches before exiting the game in clear discomfort. He will be getting the operation done "as soon as possible."

Humphrey transferred in from North Florida, where he led the Atlantic Sun Conference with 11 saves in 2025. He posted a 4.30 ERA, striking out 46 batters over 29.1 innings pitched. Humphrey was named to the All-ASUN Second Team and was added to the NCBWA’s Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List.

The senior was expected to be the primary closer for the Crimson Tide this season upon the announcement that he was coming to Tuscaloosa. Humphrey was banged up for the majority of the winter and had not fully worked his way into the bullpen rotation. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in his two other appearances against Alabama State and Oregon State.

Humphrey's timetable going forward is unclear. Humphrey should be eligible for a medical redshirt, considering how early it is in the season, which would grant him a fifth year of eligibility and allow a return to Alabama if he wants it.

The recovery time for Tommy John surgery is typically 12 to 18 months, meaning Humphrey likely would not be ready for opening day next season if he returns. Humphrey becomes the fourth pitcher to undergo the operation in Rob Vaughn's tenure, joining Zach Kittrell, Riley Quick and Hagan Banks.

This story will be updated with quotes from head coach Rob Vaughn following Alabama's Friday night game against North Florida.