Alabama's Depth To Be Tested After Three Key Players Injured In Win Over Gamecocks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama beat Jacksonville State 6-5 on Tuesday night, but the story of the game had nothing to do with the team's on-field performance.

The Crimson Tide had three key players exit the game with injuries in the win. Left fielder Justin Osterhouse hurt himself sliding into home plate, reliever Kaden Humphrey threw just two pitches before leaving with discomfort in his arm and center fielder Bryce Fowler was plunked in the head and left with a potential concussion.

Head coach Rob Vaughn did not have much information to disclose postgame as players need to be further evaluated, but provided some context as to why all three players left the game.

Vaughn said that Osterhouse hurt his quad, and little more is known at the moment. Osterhouse exited the game in the sixth inning after safely sliding into home. He had been evaluated about two minutes prior, when he came up shaken after sliding into second for a stolen base. The staff went out to check on the left fielder before deciding he was good to stay in the game. Osterhouse's speed looked unaffected after the shakeup at second, as he raced around the bases to beat the throw by a split-second.

Justin Osterhouse is injured after sliding into home, and was helped off the field



The left fielder was banged up sliding into second minutes earlier. He was evaluated and kept in the game. Huge loss for an Alabama team that is very thin in the outfield if he has to miss time. pic.twitter.com/rhpkIubczs — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 4, 2026

Osterhous had to be helped off the field by staff. He briefly tested the leg on the diamond before the seventh inning but was replaced by freshman Eric Hines.

Humphrey's injury is the one that Vaughn provided the least amount of context on. The North Florida transfer entered the game in the top of the fifth and threw just two pitches before motioning for the staff to come look at him. After a brief mound visit, Ashton Crowther came in to replace him.

Humphrey has been banged up all season. Many expected the 2025 Atlantic Sun Second Teamer to be Alabama's primary closer, but Tuesday marked just his third appearance of the year as he missed the first weekend series against Washington State due to injury. It’s unclear whether the move was merely precautionary or indicative of something more serious.

Fowler exited the game in the sixth inning. He was hit in the helmet by the first pitch of the evening from reliever Ryan Geraghty, which was coincidentally the very first pitch thrown after the Osterhouse injury. He took his spot at first base before the staff came out to check on him and decided it was best for him to leave the game.

"We were trying to just be smart," Vaughn said of removing Fowler. "If it's a head injury or potential concussion evaluation, you can remove them from the game, and then if they're up to it, if you want to do it, you can put them back in in the same spot. And we just felt like, whether he does or not, we wanted to just find out when we finish up here."

Three injuries for Alabama baseball in the span of two innings. Bryce Fowler was plunked in the head and was removed, presumably for a potential concussion pic.twitter.com/fpw9xSYrV4 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 4, 2026

The injuries to Osterhouse and Fowler, the team's starting left and center fielders, respectively, create a bit of a depth problem for Alabama. With Sam Christiansen, Logen Devenport and Coleman Mizell all injured, the Crimson Tide is dangerously thin in the outfield. Freshmen Eric Hines and Chase Kroenberger took over in the seventh. If both players are going to have to miss time, some roster shuffling will be required.

A likely move would be to put Brady Neal in left field. Neal started in left against Iowa last Friday, and, with him being a lock to play every day at this point with how he is hitting, it makes sense to move him away from the catcher position, where there is already a lot of depth. Captain Will Plattner, whose only appearance in the past two weeks has been a lone strikeout as a pinch-hitter, could be due for a return to the lineup for the time being, either as a DH or behind the plate.

The other possibility would be to allow Hines to start full-time while Osterhouse is out, which is not a bad option by any stretch of the imagination, with the potential he brings to the order. One potential concern could be having two freshmen playing next to each other in Hines and Kroberger. The two nearly had a costly collision in the ninth inning on Tuesday that would have scored the game-tying run.

Vaughn essentially dispelled that narrative, speaking highly of Kroberger, Perfect Game's No. 147 player in the 2025 cycle.

"I have no problem putting Chase up there (in center field)," Vaughn said. "That guy walked away from the draft. He's going to be a really good player. That's the guy who should be standing out in center field for us next year. So we trust him. We just haven't desperately needed him up to this point."

FINAL: Alabama 6, Jacksonville State 5



We nearly had a freshman moment here, as Eric Hines and Chase Kroberger bumped into each other trying to make the game-ending catch. Hines secured the ball, and Alabama survives a ninth-inning scare to rise to 10-3 pic.twitter.com/ItFBwxU3N2 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 4, 2026

Vaughn also gave updates on the statuses of the three currently injured outfielders, saying that they were all still "TBD."

Sam Christiansen, the Oklahoma transfer who broke his leg in a late-January practice, was off his motorized scooter on Tuesday for the first time since the injury, and is now walking with just one crutch. He will be getting re-evaluated in three weeks, and Vaughn says he will "hopefully get back pretty quickly after that."

Logen Devenport, a First Team All-Horizon League selection in 2025, has not played this season. He will be out at least two more weeks and will be re-evaluated after that time. Mizell, who started 42 games last season, is out "indefinitely."

It would seem likely that none of the injured players appear in Wednesday's road contest with Alabama State. Vaughn and the staff are largely erring on the side of caution with the team still less than a quarter of the way through the regular season.

"We want these guys to play, but, man, I want to be smart too," Vaughn said. "Both for their career and for life after baseball. I don't want these kids in wheelchairs for trying to play a game in April. So we'll be smart with them, and hopefully get those guys back sooner rather than later."