Alabama's D1Baseball Ranking Following Auburn Series Loss
The Alabama baseball team didn't have the weekend it was hoping for in its most recent SEC series against Auburn, dropping games one and three and having to play a Saturday doubleheader.
At 27-6 overall and 7-5 in the SEC, the Crimson Tide has still had good fortunes this spring. Rob Vaughn and company entered last week at No. 8 in D1Baseball's rankings and slid to No. 12 this week; it's not the top 10, but the drop was far from a cascade.
Auburn checked in at No. 11, rising from No. 16. It has defeated its in-state rival in a series in two straight seasons.
The Crimson Tide meets No. 23 Southern Miss on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Golden Eagles didn't have a great week in the D1Baseball Top 25 either, falling 10 spots from No. 13. This yearly game was contested in Hattiesburg last season, with Alabama losing despite a late rally.
Zane Adams, now the team's Friday night starter, got the ball in that game as a freshman. The Crimson Tide defeated Southern Miss in 2023 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in a season that saw both programs reach a super regional (the Golden Eagles hosted one).
This week's edition of the D1Baseball rankings, with three new teams, can be seen below. Tuesday's game will be Alabama's second time facing a ranked team during a home midweek this season.
1. Arkansas
2. Texas
3. LSU
4. Clemson
5. Tennessee
6. Ole Miss
7. Georgia
8. Oregon State
9. Florida State
10. UCLA
11. Auburn
12. Alabama
13. UC Irvine
14. Louisville
15. Oregon
16. North Carolina
17. Vanderbilt
18. Georgia Tech
19. Oklahoma
20. Troy
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Kansas
23. Southern Miss
24. Arizona
25. Virginia Tech