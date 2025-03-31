Alabama's Newest D1Baseball Ranking Following Weekend Series Win
The Alabama baseball team was able to take its second SEC series in three tries this past weekend, winning on Friday and Sunday to secure two of three games against then-No. 9 Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide was rewarded for that effort in the latest D1Baseball Top 25.
Rob Vaughn's squad checked in at No. 8 in this week's poll, the first time all season Alabama has cracked the top 10. The Crimson Tide entered the weekend ranked No. 12. The Sooners didn't fall far, dropping one spot to No. 10.
Alabama accomplished the series win without trotting out weekend starter Riley Quick, who battled with a blood blister during the Tennessee series and thus was unavailable last weekend. Vaughn and his staff wanted to be careful with Quick, who had Tommy John surgery last season.
Aeden Finateri instead stepped up and delivered on Sunday with a 4.2-inning start, helping the Crimson Tide to an 8-6 win while only allowing two runs. It was his third start of the campaign; the other two were midweeks.
This week's full D1Baseball Top 25, featuring Alabama at No. 8, is below. Eight of the top 10 teams hail from the SEC. The Crimson Tide faces No. 16 Auburn in a road series this coming weekend.
1. Tennessee
2. Arkansas
3. Georgia
4. Florida State
5. Texas
6. Clemson
7. LSU
8. Alabama
9. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma
11. Oregon State
12. UC Irvine
13. Southern Miss
14. UCLA
15. Oregon
16. Auburn
17. Dallas Baptist
18. Louisville
19. North Carolina
20. Troy
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Vanderbilt
24. Arizona State
25. Georgia Tech