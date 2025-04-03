Alabama Shortstop Justin Lebron Features on Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List
USA Baseball announced the midseason watchlist for the Golden Spikes Award, bestowed to the best player in amateur baseball, on Thursday. Sophomore Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron was one of 45 players to be recognized.
Lebron has already eclipsed his home run total from last season, with 13 through 30 games. He's currently batting .342 with 23 extra-base hits and 53 runs batted in. He leads the entire country in RBIs. His defensive range and arm are of the premium-grade variety.
The full Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List can be seen below, courtesy of USA Baseball. Lebron is not the only Southeastern Conference shortstop who was included. Alabama's Dave Magadan won the Golden Spikes in 1983. The Crimson Tide made it to the College World Series that year.
Magadan is, to date, the only Alabama player in program history to win the award. He posted an otherworldly .525 batting average during the campaign.
- Wehiwa Aloy - JR - SS - Arkansas - SEC
- Kade Anderson - SO - LHP - LSU - SEC
- Jamie Arnold - JR - LHP - Florida State - ACC
- Aiva Arquette - JR - SS - Oregon State - Pac-12
- Max Bayles - JR - RHP - Santa Clara - WCC
- Trey Beard - SO - LHP - Florida Atlantic - American
- Tyler Bremner - JR - RHP - UC Santa Barbara - Big West
- Drew Burress - SO - OF - Georgia Tech - ACC
- Alex Calarco - SR - C - Maryland - Big Ten
- Cam Cannarella - JR - OF - Clemson - ACC
- Roch Cholowsky - SO - SS - UCLA - Big Ten
- Ethan Conrad - JR - OF - Wake Forest - ACC
- Korbyn Dickerson - SO - CF - Indiana - Big Ten
- Liam Doyle - JR - RHP - Tennessee - SEC
- Joseph Dzierwa - JR - LHP - Michigan State - Big Ten
- Hunter Elliott - R-JR - LHP - Ole Miss - SEC
- Patrick Forbes - JR - RHP - Louisville - ACC
- Dominic Fritton - JR - LHP - NC State - ACC
- Seth Hernandez - SR - RHP/INF - Corona HS (CA)
- Ethan Holliday - SR - INF - Stillwater HS (OK)
- Marek Houston - JR - SS - Wake Forest - ACC
- Grant Jay - JR - CF - Dallas Baptist - C-USA
- Jared Jones - JR - 1B - LSU - SEC
- Gavin Kilen - JR - 2B - Tennessee - SEC
- Aidan Knaak - SO - RHP - Clemson - ACC
- Jace LaViolette - JR - OF - Texas A&M - SEC
- Justin Lebron - SO - SS - Alabama - SEC
- Logan Lunceford - JR - RHP - Wake Forest - ACC
- Maximus Martin - JR - SS - Kansas State - Big 12
- Wes Mendes - SO - LHP - Florida State - ACC
- Mason Neville - JR - CF - Oregon - Big Ten
- Adam Paniagua - SR - C - Regis University (DII) - RMAC
- Liam Peterson - SO - RHP - Florida - SEC
- Ethan Petry - JR - 1B - South Carolina - SEC
- Marcus Phillips - JR - RHP - Tennessee - SEC
- Ryan Prager - R-JR - LHP - Texas A&M - SEC
- James Quinn-Irons - JR - CF - George Mason - Atlantic 10
- Nolan Schubart - JR - OF - Oklahoma State - Big 12
- Luke Stevenson - SO - C - North Carolina - ACC
- Brendan Summerhill - JR - OF - Arizona - Big 12
- Devin Taylor - JR - OF - Indiana - Big Ten
- Joey Volini - R-JR - LHP - Florida State - ACC
- Ryan Wideman - JR - CF - Western Kentucky - C-USA
- Kyson Witherspoon - JR - RHP - Oklahoma - SEC
- Ryland Zaborowski - GR - 1B - Georgia - SEC