Alabama Signee Recognized as Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year
Alabama Crimson Tide baseball signee Eric Hines was announced as the 2024-25 Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year on Tuesday. The standout outfielder mashed 20 home runs to go with a .438 batting average and a Class 5A state championship for the American Christian Academy Patriots.
"He does things that you cannot teach, and he shows up in the biggest moments for his team," Patriots head coach Del Howell, who added that Hines is a joy to coach, said. "He is so consistent and is always striving to be a better player.”
The senior also batted in 58 runs and scored 66. He followed up a 2024 commitment to Alabama with a 2025 signing, but will be a prospect to watch in this summer's Major League Baseball draft. ACA finished 34-14-1 this season.
If he makes it to campus, Hines will have the opportunity to be an immediate contributor. Depending on the results of the draft, the Crimson Tide's three starting outfielders could all need to be replaced for the 2026 season.
2025 starting left fielder (and team captain) Kade Snell is out of eligibility. Center fielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. and right fielder Bryce Fowler are able to return to college, with professional pathways an option for both players if selected high enough in the draft process.
Hines was also named the Class 5A Hitter of the Year and Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Perfect Game USA ranked him third among prospects in the state of Alabama for the class of 2025.