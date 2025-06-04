Alabama Signee Will Rhine Chosen as Gatorade Maryland Baseball Player of the Year
The 2024-25 Gatorade Maryland Baseball Player of the Year is Alabama Crimson Tide signee Will Rhine, Gatorade announced on Tuesday. Rhine committed to play for the Crimson Tide in December of 2023.
He played in high school for The John Carroll School in Bel Air, Md. Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn assumed his current post after a successful stint as the Maryland Terrapins' coach.
Rhine is one of three members of the Alabama program's 2025 signing class to be named Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. He joined Eric Hines (Alabama) and Luke Smyers (Virginia). Rhine, an infielder, recorded a .420 batting average with seven home runs and 32 runs batted in this season.
"Will Rhine is a true dirt dog. He’s overcome incredible adversity and shown toughness, grit and determination. He’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve coached with razor-sharp focus on his development," Patriots head coach Darrion Siler said.
John Carroll won a state title behind Rhine's eye-popping offensive numbers during his senior campaign. He logged a .612 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.407, scoring 35 runs. The Patriots won 30 games in 2025.
Rhine's original commitment to Alabama came before Vaughn had coached a regular season game in Tuscaloosa. A short time after John Carroll shared Rhine's Gatorade recognition on social media, a contract extension for Vaughn was announced.
"He [Rhine] is a leader both in our school community and on this team. I’m so proud of the season he’s put together and the contributions he’s made to this program over the past four years," Siler said.