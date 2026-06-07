Alabama and St. John's Starting Lineups For Tuscaloosa Super Regional Game One

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- 7-seeded Alabama welcomes the St. John's Red Storm to Tuscaloosa for an NCAA Tournament Super Regional matchup. The Crimson Tide defeated Alabama State, USC Upstate and Oklahoma State last weekend, while the Red Storm took down Florida State, Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois as massive underdogs.

Alabama enters the weekend with question marks in two places in the lineup as catcher John Lemm and utility player Peyton Steele both suffered minor injuries in the Regional round. Lemm broke his finger in the first game against Alabama State but moved to designated hitter and came away with four hits in the final two games. Steele tweaked a muscle running out a ground ball in the final game on Sunday against Oklahoma State.

"We'll see. We'll see," Rob Vaughn said on Steele's availability. "Kind of tweaked his quad a little bit. Has progressed throughout the week. Obviously, was out there practicing today, moved pretty good. We tested it running a little bit today. We did not pedal to the metal test it yet. We'll do that tomorrow and see where he's at. Chances are he is available. I think he might rip my face off if I tell him he's not available. You talk about toughness, that guy, that is one - If he's got that look in his eye. So, yeah, I would expect him to be ready in som capacity. Whether that's starting, or whether that's off the bench, we'll have to see where he's at, but he should be available."

The Crimson Tide rolls with ace Tyler Fay on the mound in Saturday's first game. Fay is 10-4 on the season and has 95.2 innings worked in 16 appearances. Fay struck out 112 batters and walked 21 on the season.

The Red Storm feature Liam O'Leary on the bump. The junior went 8-4 and worked 105.1 innings in 16 appearances. He struck out 74 batters with 28 walks on the season.

Starting Lineups

Alabama

CF - Bryce Fowler SS - Justin Lebron C - Brady Neal 3B - Jason Torres DH - John Lemm LF - Eric Hines 2B - Brennan Holt 1B - Luke Vaughn RF - Peyton Steele

Starting Pitcher: RHP - Tyler Fay

St. John's

CF - Jon LeGrande 3B - Jayder Raifstanger 1B - Shaun McMillan C - Adam Agresti DH - Will Cowan 2B - Ayden Frey LF - Cristian Bernardini SS - Rob Monsour RF - Dylan Fitzsimmons

Starting Pitcher: RHP - Liam O'Leary

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