Which Alabama Preseason All-SEC Snubs Could Make the Postseason Team? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses three Alabama players who were not selected to the Preseason All-SEC Teams.

The media's Preseason All-SEC teams were revealed on Friday, and six Alabama players made the prestigious rosters.

Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, cornerback Zabien Brown and safety Bray Hubbard each made the First Team, while offensive lineman Michael Carroll landed on the Second Team and Wolf linebacker Yhonzae Pierre plus safety Keon Sabb earned spots on the Third Team.

In addition to these six, Alabama has many more talented players who weren't featured on the Preseason All-SEC list. That said, the snubs could make a lot of noise throughout the upcoming season and land on the postseason All-SEC Teams — the ones that'll really get the NFL's attention.

Cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. started in each of Alabama's final five games of the 2025 regular season, while seeing time in every contest. The then-freshman totaled 34 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups. Coming into the SEC Championship game against Georgia, the Shaun Alexander Award finalist allowed just 10 receptions on 24 targets for a team-low 41.7 percent catch rate, and he'll be the starter since Domani Jackson is now in the NFL.

Replacing two-time captain Deontae Lawson at inside linebacker isn't going to be easy, but Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson is up to the task. Just two spring practices in, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said that Woodson is a "captain-type guy." Woodson registered 58 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, in just nine games in 2025, and his immediate approval from DeBoer makes him a strong green dot candidate on what is widely expected to be one of the top defenses in college football.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb showed his full confidence in Jackson Lloyd by naming him the starting left tackle early in spring camp. Lloyd will be replacing three-year starter and first-round pick Kadyn Proctor. Going from limited in-game snaps in 2025 to the starter at a key position like left tackle is a tough task, but him being named a starter so early means he's got a ton of talent that he's ready to showcase.

In terms of the quarterbacks, only three are selected to the All-SEC Teams. While the winner of Alabama's ongoing competition between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell may shine among the top gunslingers in the conference, it's tough to place either of them in that category now because they are yet to start in a college game.

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