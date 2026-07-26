Alabama Secures Commitment From Class of 2028 4-Star Linebacker

The Alabama football program adds a seventh commitment to its Class of 2028 in linebacker Tysir Young from Middletown, Delaware. Young is a 4-star prospect, listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, rated the No. 7 edge rusher and No. 1 player in Delaware. Young chose the Crimson Tide over Miami, Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, and Rutgers.

Young tallied 85.5 tackles, with 13 tackles-for-loss, 14.5 sacks & two forced fumbles as a sophomore at Middleton, according to Brett Greenberg of 247Sports. His length and pass-rushing ability make him a strong candidate to step into Alabama's Wolf linebacker room in a few years.

The Crimson Tide's seven commits keep the program in the top spot in the 2028 cycle, ahead of Ohio State, Georgia and Penn State. Young becomes the third linebacker in the class, and the first Wolf as Alabama's staff continues to stay active in the rising junior class.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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