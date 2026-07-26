Alabama Secures Commitment From Class of 2028 4-Star Linebacker
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The Alabama football program adds a seventh commitment to its Class of 2028 in linebacker Tysir Young from Middletown, Delaware. Young is a 4-star prospect, listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, rated the No. 7 edge rusher and No. 1 player in Delaware. Young chose the Crimson Tide over Miami, Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, and Rutgers.
Young tallied 85.5 tackles, with 13 tackles-for-loss, 14.5 sacks & two forced fumbles as a sophomore at Middleton, according to Brett Greenberg of 247Sports. His length and pass-rushing ability make him a strong candidate to step into Alabama's Wolf linebacker room in a few years.
The Crimson Tide's seven commits keep the program in the top spot in the 2028 cycle, ahead of Ohio State, Georgia and Penn State. Young becomes the third linebacker in the class, and the first Wolf as Alabama's staff continues to stay active in the rising junior class.
Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class
- 5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.
- 5-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, Texas
- 4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- 3-Star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.
- 3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - Stevan Thornton III - Cairo, Ga. (re-opened recruitment on Thursday but hasn't officially decommitted)
- 3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class
- 4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.
- 4-star - Offensive Lineman - Anthony Blalock Jr. - Austintown, Ohio
- 4-star - Edge - Tysir Young - Middletown, De.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.
- 3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Ryquan Butler - Notasulga, Ala.
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6