Weather Update on Georgia at Alabama Baseball Series
Inclement weather affected the baseball series this weekend between No. 23 Alabama and No. 6 Georgia before a pitch was even thrown. Said weather has now forced another schedule change. No baseball will be played on Saturday, with Friday's suspended game and the finale moving to Sunday.
Due to rain in the Tuscaloosa area, Friday was set to feature a doubleheader instead of just the series opener, a decision announced Friday morning. The second game of the night was not completed, as rain forced a pause in the action with one out in the top of the fifth inning and Alabama leading 6-2.
That suspended game will resume on Sunday morning with a 10 a.m. CT first pitch time. The third game in the series has been shortened to seven innings and is set to be played approximately 30 minutes after the suspended game concludes.
Georgia (40-11, 16-9 SEC) won the first game on Friday by a blowout 19-3 score. That contest only went seven innings due to the SEC mercy rule. If the Crimson Tide (37-13, 13-12 SEC) finishes the suspended game as the winner, Sunday's second game will be contested for the series.
Alabama has lost four of its past five SEC series. The suspended game from Friday night was tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, but no start time was announced as the forecast for the day was shrouded with rain.
Sunday's Mother's Day games will be live streamed on SEC Network+. The series finale, Alabama's last home game of the regular season, was initially scheduled to air on SEC Network.