Greg Farone Selected by San Francisco Giants in 2024 MLB Draft
Former Alabama standout left-handed pitcher Greg Farone was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the No. 208 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Monday.
Farone is the third Alabama Crimson Tide standout to be selected in the Rob Vaughn era as the New York Yankees took right-handed starting pitcher Ben Hess with the 26th overall pick on Sunday night and the Miami Marlins selected second baseman Gage Miller with the 92nd overall pick in the third round on Monday afternoon.
Farone appeared in 17 games this past season (16 starts--fifth-most in the SEC) and finished with a 4-3 record, including a complete game shutout in his start at Ole Miss. He also logged a team-high 49.2 innings in SEC games, a total that finished 14th in the league.
The 22-year-old's 5.02 ERA (40 earned runs in 71.2 innings played) was the lowest mark among Alabama's starting staff. Farone also struck out 68 compared to 24 walks (13th-fewest among qualifying pitchers in the SEC) while limiting opposing hitters to a .267 average and allowing only 42 runs on the season to tie for the 14th-fewest in the conference.
Farone transferred to Alabama after spending one season at Louisville. Prior to his time with the Cardinals, he pitched two seasons at Herkimer College where he dominated.
Among his accolades, Farone was named the 2022 NJCAA Division III Player of the Year, the NJCAA Division III Pitcher of the Year and a First Team All-American. He led the Generals to the program’s first NJCAA Division III national championship in program history and was named the Most Valuable Player of that World Series.