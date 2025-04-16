How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Easter Weekend Road Trip to LSU
It will be decided this weekend which team has the upper hand in the past three series played between Alabama baseball and LSU. The No. 15 Crimson Tide and No. 9 Tigers have split the last two, with the home team being the victor in each.
From Thursday to Saturday, Alex Box Stadium will feature the two squads ahead of Easter Sunday. Two of the three games will be nationally televised. Last season, the Crimson Tide won a May series (clinching on Mother's Day) over Jay Johnson's team in Tuscaloosa.
Both teams are fresh off weekend series losses. LSU (32-6, 10-5 SEC) was swept on the road at Auburn. Alabama (30-8, 8-7 SEC) won a home game against Mississippi State this past Saturday but was defeated in the Friday and Sunday contests.
In 2023, LSU swept Alabama in Baton Rouge despite close games throughout the weekend. The Tigers eventually won that season's national title. The Crimson Tide rebounded and came within two wins of reaching the College World Series after hosting a regional but fell at Wake Forest.
How to Watch Game One of Alabama at LSU
Thursday's game will be available on ESPNU. First pitch in the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. It's a true night game in hostile territory for Rob Vaughn and company.
How to Watch Game Two of Alabama at LSU
The second game of the set begins at 6 p.m. CT on April 18. The evening start is the only contest not available via national television; the game can be streamed on SEC Network+.
How to Watch Game Three of Alabama at LSU
The series finale has a later start than a typical game three, but then again, series finales aren't typically held on Saturdays. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.