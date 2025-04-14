How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Home Rematch Against UAB
Alabama and UAB have played each other in baseball once before this season. Once isn't enough, however, and on Tuesday the schools rematch for their customary second meeting of the campaign.
The No. 15 Crimson Tide is coming off a series loss to Mississippi State at home. UAB fared similarly, going on the road to face Tulane and dropping two of three. The Blazers are now 4-8 in American Athletic Conference play. Alabama is 8-7 in the SEC.
Tuesday's game at Sewell-Thomas Stadium is slated to begin at 6 p.m. CT and can be live streamed on SEC Network+. It's a familiar platform for the Crimson Tide and where all three games between Alabama and Mississippi State aired.
On March 11, Regions Field played host as Alabama and UAB faced off for the first time in calendar year 2025. The Crimson Tide won 6-3, beneficiaries of ninth-inning home runs from third baseman Jason Torres and left fielder Kade Snell. The game had been tied 3-3 entering the inning.
For UAB's Camden Hayslip, it's another chance to show out against his old school. Hayslip departed the Crimson Tide program following the 2024 season. He punched out twice and walked once against Alabama pitching last month, not getting to showcase his power.
The Blazers are 19-17 overall and have beaten Auburn two times. If Alabama (29-8) wins in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night, it will have its 30th victory of the season. UAB won 5-2 at The Joe on April 16, 2024, meaning Rob Vaughn has yet to defeat Casey Dunn's squad at the Crimson Tide's park.