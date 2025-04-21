Bama Central

How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Road Game at Samford

The Crimson Tide travels a short distance to Samford for its penultimate midweek of 2025.

Alabama and Samford are frequent baseball foes, located just a short distance from one another's respective campuses. On Tuesday, the No. 18 Crimson Tide travels to Samford to meet the Bulldogs in its second-to-last midweek contest of the 2025 season.

Alabama (31-10) defeated the Bulldogs 11-9 on April 1. The Crimson Tide led 10-2 going into the seventh inning before the Bulldogs put up seven runs just ahead of stretch time to cut the deficit down to a run. The home team eventually held on at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Samford (22-17) has lost 10 consecutive games against Alabama. Tuesday's game in Homewood will air at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The Crimson Tide started weekend regular Bobby Alcock in its last midweek against UAB; he's a prime candidate to get the ball Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide is two days removed from claiming its first win in Baton Rouge since 2021, despite losing its weekend series against LSU. The Bulldogs won their road series, taking two out of three from VMI in SoCon play.

Remaining midweeks on the regular season schedule for Alabama are solely against in-state teams. The Crimson Tide has already played both its games against UAB. After Tuesday, Alabama's only midweek left is a road game at Troy on May 6.

The Bulldogs have yet to defeat an SEC team this season. Samford has a series loss to Tennessee, as well as single-game defeats at the hands of Auburn, Mississippi State and Alabama. Those three teams all won weekend sets against the Crimson Tide this spring.

