How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Home Midweek Against Samford
D1Baseball's newly minted No. 8-ranked college baseball team in the country will face a familiar in-state opponent for its midweek this week. Alabama draws unranked Samford at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs (14-14) suffered a big loss to its infield after last season: Garrett Staton, who now plays for the Crimson Tide, transferred out. He was injured on Feb. 18 but made it back to the field last Tuesday against North Alabama, and will be able to face off against his former school.
Crimson Tide right fielder Bryce Fowler said after his team's 8-6 win over Oklahoma on Sunday that Staton's past affiliation with Samford had not been discussed much among the Alabama players. They're more excited just to have him back in a playing role after he missed approximately a month.
The game will begin at 6 p.m. CT and be available to watch live via streaming on SEC Network+. Alabama's previous midweek against North Alabama saw a planned YouTube livestream scuttled at the last minute.
Alabama (25-4) is 6-3 to begin SEC play and collected two out of three against Oklahoma last weekend. The Crimson Tide won on Friday and Sunday. Staton was a contributor in the series, briefly playing left field on Sunday after a collision took Kade Snell out of the game.
Samford has faced three SEC teams this season. The Bulldogs are a combined 0-5 against Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State. Against non-SEC opponents it has in common with Alabama (Jacksonville State and North Alabama), Samford has gone 1-2.
The Crimson Tide has suffered just one nonconference loss at home, falling 11-8 at the hands of Presbyterian College on Sunday, March 9. That was the first loss of the 2025 season for Alabama, which has won two of its first three SEC series.