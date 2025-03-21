How To Watch: Game 2 - No. 12 Alabama Baseball Vs. No. 1 Tennessee
If Thursday night was any indication, game two is slated to be another thriller between two of the top teams in the SEC so far this season. The Crimson Tide held off the Volunteers 6-5 on Thursday night through clutch pitching and defensive plays in the late innings.
Game two features another pair of high level starters in Riley Quick for Alabama and Marcus Philips for Tennessee. Both big, hard-throwing right handers, who have each surrendered just three earned runs in more than 20 innings pitched.
After their victory Thursday night, Alabama baseball is off to a 4-0 start in SEC play for the first time since 2003. With a lot of SEC schedule left to play, it is still fairly hard to tell where the Crimson Tide may stand when the dust of the regular season settles. A series win versus this Tennessee team would make it hard to argue against Alabama being right thick of nation's elite and top teams in the SEC.
How to Watch: No. 12 Alabama vs. No. 1 Tennessee
Who: No. 12 Alabama (22-1) (4-0 SEC) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (20-2) (3-1 SEC)
When: Friday, March 21, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Radio: The Varsity Network
TV: SEC Network +
Alabama Stat Leaders:
- Average: Kade Snell (.417)
- Home Runs: Justin Lebron (12) *NCAA leader
- RBI: Justin Lebron (48) *NCAA leader
Tennessee Stat Leaders:
- Average: Gavin Kilen (.431)
- Home Runs: Gavin Kilen (10)
- RBI: Gavin Kilen (25)