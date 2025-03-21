Bama Central

How To Watch: Game 2 - No. 12 Alabama Baseball Vs. No. 1 Tennessee

After a game one victory against the top-ranked Volunteers, the Crimson Tide looks to secure a series victory on Friday night.

Peyton Davis

Alabama second baseman, Brennan Norton (21), flips a ball under hand to record an out versus the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday, March 20th, 2025: Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
If Thursday night was any indication, game two is slated to be another thriller between two of the top teams in the SEC so far this season. The Crimson Tide held off the Volunteers 6-5 on Thursday night through clutch pitching and defensive plays in the late innings.

Game two features another pair of high level starters in Riley Quick for Alabama and Marcus Philips for Tennessee. Both big, hard-throwing right handers, who have each surrendered just three earned runs in more than 20 innings pitched.

After their victory Thursday night, Alabama baseball is off to a 4-0 start in SEC play for the first time since 2003. With a lot of SEC schedule left to play, it is still fairly hard to tell where the Crimson Tide may stand when the dust of the regular season settles. A series win versus this Tennessee team would make it hard to argue against Alabama being right thick of nation's elite and top teams in the SEC.

How to Watch: No. 12 Alabama vs. No. 1 Tennessee

Who: No. 12 Alabama (22-1) (4-0 SEC) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (20-2) (3-1 SEC)

When: Friday, March 21, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Radio: The Varsity Network

TV: SEC Network +

Alabama Stat Leaders:

  • Average: Kade Snell (.417)
  • Home Runs: Justin Lebron (12) *NCAA leader
  • RBI: Justin Lebron (48) *NCAA leader

Tennessee Stat Leaders:

  • Average: Gavin Kilen (.431)
  • Home Runs: Gavin Kilen (10)
  • RBI: Gavin Kilen (25)
