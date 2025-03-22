Bama Central

How To Watch: No. 1 Tennessee at No. 12 Alabama Baseball, Game 3

There will be a sold-out crowd in attendance for the deciding game three between the No. 12 Crimson TIde and the No. 1 Volunteers.

Theodore Fernandez

The University of Alabama Baseball Team during the National Anthem against Tennessee at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 21, 2025.
The University of Alabama Baseball Team during the National Anthem against Tennessee at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 21, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

This weekend's series between Alabama and Tennessee has not disappointed. The No. 12 ranked Crimson Tide came out strong, using a five-run second inning to propel themselves to a 6-5 victory in the opener.

The roles flipped in game two as the Volunteers scored five runs off of Riley Quick in the first two innings. Alabama hung in the game and tried to keep it competitive, but Tennessee put together a four-run eighth to put the game out of reach and secure a 10-7 victory.

Game three represents a chance for the Crimson Tide to make a statement. A series win over the defending national champions and the No. 1 team in the nation would not only propel Alabama well into the top-10 of the rankings, but it would also send a message to the rest of the conference that Rob Vaughn's squad is a true contender in a stacked SEC.

How to Watch: No. 1 Tennessee at No. 12 Alabama, Game 3

Who: No. 12 Alabama (22-2) (4-1 SEC) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (21-2) (4-1 SEC)

When: Saturday, March 22, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Radio: The Varsity Network

TV: SEC Network +

Alabama Stat Leaders:

  • Average: Kade Snell (.416)
  • Home Runs: Justin Lebron (12) *NCAA leader
  • RBI: Justin Lebron (49) *NCAA leader

Tennessee Stat Leaders:

  • Average: Gavin Kilen (.431)
  • Home Runs: Gavin Kilen (10)
  • RBI: Gavin Kilen (25)
