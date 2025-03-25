How To Watch No. 12 Alabama Baseball's Huntsville Midweek vs. North Alabama
The Alabama baseball team had a tough second weekend of SEC play, dropping a home series to No. 1 Tennessee two games to one. However, the No. 12 Crimson Tide will be back in action quickly, squaring off with North Alabama in Huntsville at Toyota Field.
Toyota Field is home of the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tuesday evening's game, set to begin at 6 p.m. CT, will be available to watch for free on the Trash Pandas' YouTube channel.
Alabama (22-3, 4-2 SEC) is projected to start Aeden Finateri on the mound. Finateri was the first man out of the bullpen last week against South Alabama when JT Blackwood was forced from the game due to illness after one inning.
Finateri has not yet been the pitcher of record in any games this season, including his sole prior start for the Crimson Tide on March 4. He has a 3.24 earned run average across five appearances and 8.1 innings pitched.
North Alabama (7-14, 2-1 Atlantic Sun) has faced Auburn, Tennessee and LSU so far this spring. Against the Volunteers, the Lions kept it competitive, dropping a Feb. 25 game 7-5. There are no SEC wins yet on the ledger of North Alabama; the team was also swept by UAB, which Alabama has played.
The Crimson Tide walked off its last midweek, defeating South Alabama 6-5 in 10 innings. Finateri tossed two innings during the game, allowing a pair of runs with both being earned. North Alabama does have a recent triumph over Alabama, winning 9-5 in Tuscaloosa on March 9, 2022.