Alabama Swimmer Earns First-Team All-America Honors at NCAA Championships: Roll Call

Alabama swimming and diving had another impressive podium finish as senior Emily Jones earned her first career first-team all-America honors with an eighth place finish in the 100m backstroke. She finished with a time of 50.97.

That wasn't the only honor for Jones though. The Crimson Tide's 400 medley relay team of Jones, Charlotte Rosendale, Tessa Giele and Cadence Vincent secured second-team honors off a 10th-place finish with a time of 3:27.22.

Overall, Alabama is in 11th place with 74.5 points and one day left in the competition. Prelims will start at 9 a.m. CT with finals getting underway at 5 p.m. Alabama will have competitors in the 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly, 200 backstroke and 400 free relay.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Check out the Crimson Tide Sports Network booth cam as Alabama baseball pitcher Tyler Fay threw the program's first solo no-hitter in 84 years.

"Tyler Fay has writ his name in crimson flame! It's a no-hitter!! The 9th in program history!!"



🎙️: @gray_robertson calls the final out of @AlabamaBSB's 6-0 win over Florida#rolltide | @RegionsBank pic.twitter.com/SpVtqD3Tj7 — Crimson Tide Sports Network (@UA_CTSN) March 21, 2026

In addition to the podium finishes, Vincent finished in 14th place in the 50m freestyle.

All-American!!



Cadence Vincents ties for 14th to claim Second Team All-America honors in the 50 free pic.twitter.com/hv7xI32bSa — Alabama Swim & Dive (@AlabamaSwimDive) March 20, 2026

Aiden Sherrell won the hard hat for his 15-point, 15-rebound performance in Alabama's win over Hofstra, but he quickly passed it on to his teammate Taylor Bol Bowen, who also scored 15 points to go along with three blocks.

Brooke Wells reclaimed her spot as Alabama softball's home run leader with her 11th of the season in the first inning of the Crimson Tide's 2-1 win over Missouri.

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday results:

Men's golf is in fourth place after one round at the Linger Longer Invitational, shooting a10-under par 278.

Women's golf is in fourth place after one round at the Florida State Matchup. The Tide shot a 3-over par 291

Swimming and diving at NCAA Championships in Atlanta: After the third day of events, Alabama is 11th place.

Men's tennis: Florida 4, Alabama 2

Men's basketball (NCAA Tournament Round of 64): Alabama 90, Hofstra 70

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday schedule:

Men's golf at Linger Longer Invitational Round 2, Eatonton, Georgia

Women's golf at Florida State Match Up Round 2, Tallahassee, Florida, Live Stats

Swimming and diving at NCAA Championships, Atlanta

Women's tennis vs. Oklahoma, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m.

Women's basketball vs. Rhode Island in NCAA Tournament Round of 64, Louisville, Kentucky, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News

Baseball vs. Florida, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2 p.m., SEC Network+

Softball at Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, 2 p..m., SEC Network+

Gymnastics at SEC Championships, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

168 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 21, 1955: Jim Wells was born on March 21, 1955. He’s the winningest baseball coach in school history, 522–246 (.680).

March 21, 1995: A’Shawn Robinson was born in Fort Worth, Texas.

March 21, 1999: Alabama softball’s Carrie Moreman recorded eight hits during a 19-inning win over Arkansas, setting an NCAA Division I record for most hits in a single game.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"He’s an amazing man. I listen to his press conferences, I watch his shows. I learn from him every day, just like I did when I was 23 years old and I listened to Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant.” – Former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, who was hired by Bryant and went on to win six national championships.

We'll leave you with this...

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.