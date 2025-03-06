How to Watch: No. 23 Alabama Baseball vs. Presbyterian
The No. 23 Alabama baseball team is off to one of its best starts (14-0) in program history. One weekend series remains before conference play; the Crimson Tide faces off with Presbyterian for the two schools' third series against each other in the past decade (and overall).
Alabama defeated No. 19 Troy 3-1 on Wednesday, which means Presbyterian (7-7) is playing for the chance to knock a team from the dwindling ranks of college baseball's 2025 unbeaten. All three games will be available on SEC Network+.
Friday's game has the latest first-pitch time for the Crimson Tide so far this season: 6 p.m. CT. Saturday's contest will start at 4 p.m. CT, followed by the more traditional 1 p.m. time on Sunday.
These programs previously met in 2017 and 2019. On both occasions, Alabama won the first two games, and the Blue Hose took the finale. The last game in the history of this series to date was on Feb. 16, 2019. Presbyterian prevailed 4-1.
Presbyterian was also in action on Wednesday, traveling to No. 4 Clemson. That's as tough an assignment as any in the sport this spring. The Tigers handily won, 11-2. Apart from that game, the Blue Hose have not faced any Power Four competition leading up to this weekend and have only won two games (out of seven victories) by more than one run.
Wednesday, meanwhile, was just the Crimson Tide's third time not scoring double-digit runs in a game this season. The offense is lethal up and down the lineup card and among the most prolific in the entire country. Alabama's first SEC game is on March 14 at Texas A&M.