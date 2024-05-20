How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama Baseball vs. No. 10 South Carolina in SEC Tournament
The road to Omaha starts with Championship Week and the No. 7-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will start its postseason run by taking on the No. 10-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in a single elimination game in round one of the 2024 SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., on Tuesday afternoon.
The contest will be the second of the day and will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of LSU vs. Georgia which is set for 9:30 a.m. CT.
Both teams closed out the regular season on sour notes. The Crimson Tide traveled to The Plains with Regional hosting hopes still in sight and lost its series to the worst team in the conference, the Auburn Tigers, while the Gamecocks are currently riding a six-game losing streak. However, both teams are projected to get a Regional bid.
Alabama left-handed pitcher Greg Farone (4-3, 4.27 ERA) will start on the mound in the opening round, while South Carolina will go with right-handed pitcher Dylan Eskew (3-4, 4.67 ERA).
Here is all the information for the matchup:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (33-21, 13-17) and South Carolina Gamecocks (33-21, 13-17).
When: Tuesday, May 21 at approximately 1 p.m. CT.
Where: The Hoover Met, Hoover, Ala.
TV: SEC Network. Dave Neal and Lance Cormier will be on the call.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM. Roger Hoover will be on the call.
Last Outing, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost its series against the Tigers 4-2 and 12-11, however took the finale 12-5 on Saturday night.
Last Outing, South Carolina: The Gamecocks suffered a sweep at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers 9-3, 8-3, and 4-1.
Last Meeting: The last time the two programs met was in a three-game series earlier in the season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium from March 28-20. The Crimson Tide took the series by winning the first two games 4-3 and 13-6, but lost the finale 9-8.