Instant Analysis: Alabama Baseball 12, Middle Tennessee 2
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Peyton Davis and Will Miller share their thoughts on Alabama's Tuesday night win against Middle Tennessee State.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Alabama baseball team was back in Sewell-Thomas Stadium for their first weekday game of the season against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders, looking to secure a 4-0 start to the season.
One thing was clear early on, the Crimson Tide starting nine were ready to get in the batter's box right away, as they managed to load the bases each of the first four innings.
This led to the team jumping out to a 7-1 lead over the visiting Blue Raiders through the first four innings.
Starting pitcher, J.T. Blackwood, was able to keep the offense's momentum going, as he threw a solid four innings, allowing just one run and striking out three while only walking one batter.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher, Tyler Fay, followed up in relief with two shutout innings of his own and allowing zero baserunners.
This was all the Alabama batters needed, as they recorded 25 total baserunners on the night, adding 12 runs to their season total of 52 runs through four games this season.
A towering Justin Lebron home-run sailed over the bullpen in left-center field, plating the 12th run of the night to run-rule the Blue Raiders one out into the bottom of the eighth.
The Crimson Tide will look to make it five straight wins to begin the season tomorrow night, as they face the Alabama State Hornets before the team travels to Jacksonville this weekend.