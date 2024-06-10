Justin Lebron Earns Freshman All-American Honors by NCBWA
Alabama baseball shortstop Justin Lebron was named to the 2024 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-American First Team on Monday.
Lebron, who announced on Saturday that he'd return to the Crimson Tide for his sophomore season, took the SEC by storm as he earned First Team All-SEC, Freshman All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team honors while also securing an invite to USA Baseball's Collegiate National Training Camp this summer. He still has one year left before becoming draft-eligible, and he'll be one of the best players in the SEC next season.
Lebron maintained a .338 batting average with nine doubles, 12 homers, 37 RBI, 50 runs, 20 walks, 16 hit-by-pitch and seven stolen bases. He ranked second on Alabama in hits, batting average, runs and stolen bases while finishing third in homers, slugging (.546) and on-base percentage (.429). Lebron also led Alabama with 41 hits in league action, a total that tied for sixth among conference hitters and ranked 11th in average across the SEC.
Lebron's First Team status also puts him in the running for the 2024 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year, award which will be announced tomorrow.
2024 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team
First Team
- C Daniel Jackson, Wofford
- 1B Henry Ford, Virginia
- 2B Steven Milam, LSU
- 3B Justin Lebron, Alabama
- SS Daniel Cuvet, Miami (Fla.)
- OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
- OF AJ Gracia, Duke
- OF David Mendez, Dayton
- DH Brandon Compton, Arizona State
- UT Kyle Johnson, Duke
- SP Aidan Knaak, Clemson
- SP Dominic Voegele, Kansas
- SP Brett Lanman, Abilene Christian
- SP Griffin Naess, Cal Poly
- RP Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
- RP Jacob Tabor, Toledo
- RP Jacob Vogel, Indiana
Second Team
- C Luke Stevenson, North Carolina
- 1B Luke Gaffney, Purdue
- 2B TJ Pompey, Texas Tech
- 3B Maddox Moloney, Oregon
- SS Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
- OF Caden Bogenpohl, Missouri State
- OF Tre Phelps, Georgia
- OF Kyle Jones, Stetson
- DH Cade Ladehoff, NJIT
- UT Eric Paulsen, Stony Brook
- SP Colin Fisher, Arkansas
- SP Chase Morgan, Louisiana
- SP Kenton Deverman, Evansville
- SP Logan Reddemann, San Diego
- RP Ryan Hetzler, Cal Baptist
- RP Dylan Loy, Tennessee
- RP Ricky Ojeda, UC Irvine